Court Nullifies David Mark-Led ADC Leadership, Atiku's 2027 Presidential Candidacy

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the David Mark-led ADC National Working Committee and invalidated the process that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party's 2027 presidential candidate. The ruling has sparked concerns about opposition participation in the 2027 elections.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress led by former Senate President David Mark, invalidating the process that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Peter Lifu on Thursday, November 5, 2026, also nullified the emergence of former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary and other decisions taken by the Mark-led leadership, including the nomination of candidates for elective offices. The court further ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting of July 27, 2025.

Also read Court Voids ADC Leadership, Atiku 2027 Candidacy; Party Vows Appeal

Court Nullifies Mark-led ADC Leadership

The judgment followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 filed by former ADC Deputy National Chairman (North-East) Nafiu Bala Gombe, who challenged the process through which Mark and other members of the caretaker committee assumed control of the party. Gombe argued that following the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu, he was constitutionally entitled to take over the party's leadership.

He asked the court to invalidate the actions of the Mark-led leadership and restrain Mark and Aregbesola from parading themselves as National Chairman and National Secretary. The ADC, INEC, Mark, Aregbesola and Nwosu were listed as defendants. Upholding Gombe's case, Justice Lifu held that the emergence of the Mark-led leadership violated the ADC constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

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Gombe's counsel, Lukman Fagbemi (SAN), said the court had nullified all actions taken by the Mark-led leadership since July 2025. He said INEC had also been ordered not to recognise decisions taken at the party's 99th NEC meeting. Fagbemi said the court found that the Mark-led leadership did not emerge through constitutional means and had breached relevant provisions of the party's constitution, the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

All the actions taken by the ADC as a party since July 27 to date stand annulled, he said. Another counsel for the plaintiff, Luka Musa Haruna (SAN), said the judgment followed the Supreme Court's directive that the substantive issues in the dispute be determined by the Federal High Court. He said the ruling effectively left the ADC without candidates for the 2027 elections, from the presidency to the governorship, Senate and House of Representatives.

As it stands today, the ADC has no candidate from the presidential level to the House of Representatives, governorship, Senate and all other elective positions for the 2027 election, Haruna said. He added that only candidates from Gombe's faction would be recognised under the judgment. Reacting, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of attempting to undermine his presidential ambition, vowing to resist any move to truncate democracy.

Atiku Blames APC for Ruling

In a statement issued by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described the timing of the judgment as significant, coming barely a day after a large crowd welcomed him to Sokoto State for his campaign launch. The timing of this judgment is no coincidence. It is part of a strategy to weaken my support in the North and frustrate a campaign whose message is resonating across the country, he said.

Atiku, however, argued that the APC had miscalculated by assuming his political support was limited to Northern Nigeria. What we saw in Sokoto, what we will see in Kebbi and across the country, is the strength of a national movement. My roots are in Northern Nigeria, but my candidacy belongs to all Nigerians, he said, adding that the economic hardship facing Nigerians cut across regional boundaries.

He also faulted the legal basis of the judgment, citing an earlier ruling by Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, which dismissed a challenge to the Mark-led leadership. According to Atiku, the court had upheld objections bordering on jurisdiction, legal standing and failure to exhaust internal party remedies, while resolving the substantive issues in favour of the defendants. Why, after that judgment, was another case filed to reopen the same dispute?

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This is a calculated attempt to undermine the opposition, he said. Atiku, who was in Kebbi State on Thursday for his campaign rally, nevertheless vowed to continue his presidential bid, pledging to restore fuel subsidy and tackle insecurity if elected. He vowed to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, the faction led by Nafiu Bala Gombe hailed the judgment as a victory and declared that the Mark-led ADC had no valid candidates for the 2027 polls. Gombe also ruled out immediate reconciliation with Mark and Atiku, asking them to register as members of the party in their respective wards before seeking to participate in its affairs.

Opposition Parties React to Judgment

The ruling triggered widespread condemnation from opposition parties and political figures, who warned that the development could shrink the democratic space and undermine electoral competition. However, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo defended the judgment, blaming the Mark-led camp for the crisis and insisting that the dispute was a consequence of its actions. The Kwankwasiyya Movement has expressed concern over the judgment, warning that the development could undermine opposition parties' participation in the 2027 general elections.

The movement urged the judiciary to uphold its independence and ensure fairness in political disputes, while calling on INEC to remain neutral in handling the ADC leadership crisis. Dr Habibu Mohammed, raised the concerns in a statement issued on Thursday, warning that prolonged legal battles over opposition party leadership and candidate nominations could weaken Nigeria's democratic space.

He acknowledged the constitutional powers of the judiciary to adjudicate disputes but said the uncertainty created by persistent litigation could affect the ability of opposition parties to organise and prepare for the elections. The statement read, Nigeria's democracy must be built on political pluralism, institutional independence, equal treatment before the law and the protection of citizens' rights to associate and participate in the electoral process.

The movement called on the Federal Government to demonstrate its commitment to political pluralism and avoid actions that could undermine opposition parties. It also urged INEC to ensure that no political faction received preferential treatment, insisting that the commission must be guided by the law and valid court orders. While acknowledging the ADC's intention to appeal the judgment, Kwankwasiyya urged all parties to pursue available legal remedies peacefully and without political interference.

It warned that the leadership crisis should not result in the disenfranchisement of party members, aspirants and Nigerians seeking a competitive electoral process in 2027. We are not asking the courts to favour any political party or individual. We are asking that justice be done fairly, consistently and without fear or favour, the statement added.