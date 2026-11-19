APC national officer Duro Meseko says Kogi is secured for Tinubu and Ododo in 2027, while the Arewa for Asiwaju group tours Kogi East to mobilise grassroots support.

A Northern support group, Arewa for Asiwaju, has urged residents of Kogi East Senatorial District to support President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Ododo, citing projects and government interventions under their administrations.

The group's State Coordinator, Abdulkareem Mohammed, popularly known as Asuku, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday. He said the group had embarked on a grassroots mobilisation tour of the district. The tour involves town hall meetings, community visits and presentations on government projects. Mohammed said residents needed to be adequately informed about government policies and achievements to enable them to make informed political decisions.

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Our mission is to bridge the information gap between the government and the people by taking information about government policies, interventions and achievements directly to the grassroots, he said. He urged residents to assess political leaders based on their performance, policies and contributions to community development rather than ethnic affiliations or campaign promises. Asuku also called for unity and peaceful coexistence among residents, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds.

We encourage residents to judge political leaders by their performance, policies and contributions to community development rather than ethnic affiliations or campaign rhetoric, he said. The coordinator said the group was using projectors and other information and communication technology tools to showcase government projects and interventions rather than relying solely on political rallies and campaign speeches.

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He disclosed that the mobilisation exercise had covered Dekina, Bassa, Ankpa and Olamaboro, with the delegation scheduled to extend its engagements to Idah and Ibaji. He added that the Kogi outreach was part of the group's wider mobilisation campaign for Tinubu's re-election in 2027. At a town hall meeting in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area, the group's State Secretary, Dr Anthony Edogbo, presented selected achievements and interventions of the Tinubu and Ododo administrations.

The presentation highlighted infrastructure, security, the establishment of a military formation in Kogi State, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, scholarship opportunities, state bursary programmes, support for youth and student organisations, and the payment of workers' salaries. The meeting also featured the presentation of appointment letters to Hon. John Urah Ikani, who was named A4A Chairman in Dekina, and Prince Ishaq Okolo, who was appointed patron.

APC Declares Kogi Secured for 2027

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Duro Meseko, has declared that Kogi State is already secured for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo in the 2027 general elections. Meseko gave the assurance in Lokoja at the one-day Kogi State Summit for the Re-election of Tinubu and Ododo, organised and held on Thursday by the Kogi Ambassador Network.

The summit attracted APC leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, youth and women groups, and supporters from the 21 local government areas of the state. He said the APC's political structure in Kogi, under Governor Ododo, remained strong and united, adding that no opposition party could match the ruling party's organisational strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

In his keynote address, Meseko commended President Tinubu for taking what he described as courageous economic decisions, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market. He insisted that the reforms were beginning to yield positive results despite the initial difficulties. According to him, the policies have increased the resources available to state governments to meet their obligations, including the payment of salaries and pensions, and have provided funds for infrastructure and other development projects.

He also cited federal interventions in road rehabilitation, erosion control, power supply, security, agriculture and education as evidence of the Tinubu administration's commitment to Kogi State. Meseko further highlighted the Student Loan Scheme, vocational training and youth employment initiatives, as well as support for farmers through agricultural inputs, mechanisation and dry-season farming, saying the programmes had created fresh opportunities for Nigerians, particularly young people. President Tinubu has done well for Kogi and for Nigeria.

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He made bold decisions others were afraid to make, and today the economy is stabilising; states can pay salaries and still execute projects. That is leadership, he said. The APC national officer also commended the convener of the summit and immediate past Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.

Prince Matthew Kolawole, for bringing party stakeholders together to harmonise strategies and strengthen the party ahead of the elections. He urged APC members to shun internal divisions, personal interests and anti-party activities, stressing that unity remained critical to the party's electoral success. Governor Ododo, represented by his deputy, Comrade Joel Salifu, also expressed support for Tinubu's re-election, saying the President's economic policies had strengthened state governments' capacity to pay salaries and pensions while executing development projects.

Salifu assured that the Kogi State Government would sustain its alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government and intensify grassroots mobilisation for the President's re-election. Earlier, Kolawole described the summit as a collective declaration for continuity, development and good governance, insisting that Tinubu deserved another term to consolidate his reform agenda. At the same time, Ododo should be allowed to sustain the gains of his administration.

Kolawole Calls for Continued Reform

He said Tinubu inherited daunting economic, security and infrastructure challenges but had demonstrated the political will to undertake difficult reforms aimed at repositioning the economy, attracting investments and improving revenue generation. Kolawole urged Nigerians not to abandon the reform process midway, arguing that the policies required time to mature and deliver their full benefits. He also called for sustained collaboration between the state and federal governments to harness Kogi's potential in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism, transportation, commerce and industry.

On the Ododo administration, the former Speaker highlighted interventions in education, healthcare, infrastructure, youth empowerment and agriculture. These include bursary support for students, prompt payment of workers' salaries and regular payment of pensions. He also identified the proposed Kogi State International Airport at Zariagi as a strategic investment capable of boosting transportation, trade and commercial activities in the state.

The convener urged youths to reject violence and participate constructively in politics, entrepreneurship, education and community development, while calling for greater involvement of women in political mobilisation and governance. He explained that the Kogi Ambassador Network was established to promote unity, communicate the achievements of the Tinubu and Ododo administrations, counter misinformation and mobilise support for both leaders across the state's 21 local government areas.

Other stakeholders at the summit pledged to embark on door-to-door campaigns, voter mobilisation and sensitisation to secure victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections. The summit ended with the adoption of Tinubu and Ododo as the party's preferred candidates for re-election and a resolution by participants to work towards delivering 100 per cent of the votes for the APC in Kogi State.