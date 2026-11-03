Keyamo warns Nigerians against electoral violence ahead of 2027 general elections

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo has warned Nigerians not to take up arms under the guise of protecting their votes, citing former President Muhammadu Buhari's pre-2019 warning that security agents can neutralise anyone who attacks others during elections.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has cautioned Nigerians against taking up arms or resorting to violence under the guise of protecting their votes during elections.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Tuesday, Keyamo accused some politicians of encouraging citizens and suspected thugs to engage in electoral violence while ensuring their own children remain safely abroad. Keyamo said such politicians were putting the lives of ordinary Nigerians at risk by urging them to take up weapons and confront others in the name of defending electoral outcomes.

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Keyamo Warns Against Electoral Violence

He alleged that after safely ferrying their children abroad, some unscrupulous politicians were encouraging hapless citizens and thugs to take up weapons and kill one another under the pretext of protecting their votes. The warning comes as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission is scheduled to hold the Presidential and National Assembly elections on January 16, 2027, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027.

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Keyamo recalled a warning issued by former President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general election, saying he supported the position at the time and remained convinced of its relevance. He reiterated Buhari's position that when citizens resort to self-help and take up dangerous weapons in the guise of protecting their votes, it is lawful and legitimate for law enforcement agents to neutralise them or put them down in the course of their duty.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the All Progressives Congress caucus in February 2019, Buhari had stated that security agencies were instructed to deal ruthlessly with anyone who attempted to snatch ballot boxes or disrupt elections. The comments generated controversy at the time, with opposition figures and some lawyers criticising the language as a threat to citizens, while the Presidency defended the statement as a warning to those who endangered voters and attempted to undermine elections.

Buhari Warning On Security Response

Keyamo said he supported Buhari's position then and still does, using his Tuesday statement to warn those contemplating violence that security agencies could respond to attacks carried out under the pretext of protecting votes. He urged Nigerians to understand the dangers and consequences of electoral violence, noting that politicians whose children live abroad would not necessarily bear the same risks as those they allegedly mobilised for violent confrontations.

In his statement, Keyamo said the children of such politicians would be watching from their safe haven somewhere in the world. He said that having been forewarned, anyone contemplating violence could then go ahead and exercise their options. The minister's warning also referenced the need for restraint and respect for lawful processes during the elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission has also urged political parties and other stakeholders to respect the electoral framework and promote peaceful elections.

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INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, recently stressed the need for political actors to avoid intimidation and electoral violence. Keyamo's statement is the latest in a series of comments by political actors as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections. The minister has also been in the news recently for aviation sector reforms, including efforts to change Nigeria's aviation fortunes and a Tinubu Aviation Revolution Series tied to the 2027 re-election bid.

Call For Peaceful 2027 Elections

His warning echoes the debate that followed Buhari's 2019 remarks, when critics argued that such language could encourage extrajudicial actions against citizens. Supporters, however, insisted it was a necessary deterrent against electoral thuggery and ballot snatching. With the 2027 elections approaching, Keyamo's message appears aimed at deterring violence and reminding citizens that security agencies have a mandate to maintain order.

He maintained that anyone who attacks others under the pretext of protecting votes could face lawful and legitimate response from law enforcement agents. The statement posted on Tuesday on X has generated reactions, with many calling for peaceful conduct during the elections. Keyamo's position aligns with repeated calls by INEC and other stakeholders for peaceful elections and respect for the rule of law.