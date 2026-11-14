Katsina PDP candidate Yakubu Danmarke pledges free healthcare in 2027 governorship bid

Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Katsina State, has promised free medical treatment for residents if elected in 2027, speaking at the inauguration of a 2,000-member campaign council.

Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Katsina State, has pledged to provide free healthcare services for residents across the state if elected governor in the 2027 election.

Danmarke said his administration would ensure quality investment in the health sector to accommodate free medical treatment, promising that patients would receive care in hospitals without paying a dime. He made the pledges at the weekend during the inauguration of a 2,000-member gubernatorial campaign council at the party secretariat in the Katsina State metropolitan area. The former lawmaker said as governor his administration would prioritise transforming three sectors: insecurity, healthcare and education.

Also read Tinubu Assures Peaceful 2027 Elections, Orders Action on Plateau Attacks

He described them as critical sectors that had suffered setbacks under the present administration. He assured residents that access to medical services would no longer be determined by their financial capacity. According to him, I will not allow anyone who is sick to pay a penny in hospital if elected governor come 2027. Danmarke also pledged to provide free healthcare services for residents across the state\u2019s 34 Local Government Areas if given the opportunity to become state governor.

PDP Candidate Criticises Current Administration

He chided the performance of the present administration, alleging that the state had recorded poor human development outcomes in the last three years. He expressed concern over what he described as declining standards in the education sector as well as youth development. The PDP candidate added that security challenges have continued to confront communities across the state. He said, In the last three years, education has suffered setback in Katsina state.

Advertisement

Insecurity is also another concern bedevilling the state, which we got into due to poor administration in the last three years. He assured party supporters that if elected, his administration would pursue a different development approach, promising to work with his team to turn around the state\u2019s fortunes. We will change the narrative if given the mandate with my team, and Insha Allah, Katsina will become an enviable state in the federation, he added.

Party Chairman Expresses Confidence In Victory

Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Nura Amadi-Kurfi, said the composition of the 2,000-member campaign council reflected the party\u2019s determination to secure victory in the 2027 governorship election. Amadi-Kurfi expressed confidence in the calibre and diversity of the committee members, noting that they included captains of industries, retired civil servants, former security personnel, students and women, among other groups. According to him, With the calibre of individuals in this committee, PDP will no doubt emerge victorious come 2027.

He urged members of the various committees to demonstrate commitment, strengthen grassroots mobilisation and work collectively towards achieving the party\u2019s electoral ambition. Retired Brigadier-General Sagir Musa was also named as a member of the team to help coordinate the PDP governorship campaign council.