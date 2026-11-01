Kaduna Igbo Community Endorses Uba Sani for 2027, Gets N20m and Bus as Governor Woos Sabon Gari Voters

The Igbo community in Kaduna endorsed Governor Uba Sani for a second term and received N20m and a bus, while the governor urged Sabon Gari residents to support Tinubu and Tajudeen Abbas.

The Igbo community in Kaduna State has endorsed Governor Uba Sani for a second term ahead of the 2027 governorship election. The endorsement came during the 2026 Igbo Cultural Day celebration held at the Nigerian Correctional Service Staff College, Barnawa, Kaduna, on Saturday.

At the event, the governor donated a brand-new bus and N20m to the community. Governor Sani also urged residents of Sabon Gari Local Government Area to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the return of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to the National Assembly. He said their contributions to the development of the area were significant.

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Governor Sani Represents at Project Commissioning

The governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdulkadir Meyere, during the flag-off of several constituency projects and the commissioning of a 20-bed primary healthcare centre facilitated by Abbas in Sabon Gari LGA. At the Igbo cultural event, the governor was represented by the All Progressives Congress deputy governorship candidate, Jerry Adams.

The President-General of the Igbo Community Welfare Association, Kaduna State, Chief Walter Chukwuma-Temple, said the endorsement was informed by the governor's inclusive leadership style and his administration's support for the Igbo community over the years. Temple said the governor had demonstrated commitment to peaceful coexistence and the welfare of residents irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds. He said, Your administration's disposition towards inclusiveness, peaceful coexistence and the welfare of residents, irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds, is highly appreciated.

As a community, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting your administration and maintaining the cordial relationship that exists between us. The community leader also commended Sani for his previous donation of an official vehicle and expressed appreciation for fulfilling his 2024 promise to provide the association with another bus. In his remarks, the governor described Kaduna as a home for people of different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds.

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Igbo Community Contribution to Kaduna Economy

He noted that the Igbo community had contributed significantly to the state's economic development through trade, commerce, professional services and job creation. Sani said, Kaduna State is grateful to the Igbo community for its contributions through trade and commerce, skilled hands, professional excellence, businesses you have built and jobs you have created. You have invested here and made Kaduna your home.

The governor recalled that he donated a Nissan Sierna bus to the association in 2019 when he was the APC senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central, adding that his relationship with the Igbo community predated his emergence as governor. He said the latest donation of a bus and N20m was another demonstration of his administration's goodwill and commitment to strengthening its relationship with the community.

Sani also said his administration had appointed people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds into his cabinet and other positions of responsibility. He added that development projects were being distributed across communities without discrimination. He cited completed road projects and ongoing ones, including the Television Garage-Ungwar-Sunday and Karatudu road projects. He said the projects were intended to connect residents to markets and economic opportunities.

The governor thanked the community for endorsing his second-term ambition, saying, Your endorsement is not a favour, but a responsibility to keep earning your confidence through service. He urged members of the community and their families to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2027 general election.

The highlights of the event were colourful cultural displays and the conferment of the traditional title of Ugomba Ndigbo, Kaduna, on Adams, the APC governorship candidate, as anchored by the chairman of the occasion, Barrister Charles Obiekwe. Adams also used the occasion to appeal to the 2027 governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Senator Danjuma La'ah, who attended the event, to return to the APC ahead of the election.

He assured the former senator that he would be welcomed back into the party, not as a prodigal son, but as a member of the family. Earlier, Temple highlighted the achievements of his administration, including a free medical outreach organised in September, the 2026 Unity Football Competition and the establishment of a peace and reconciliation committee to resolve disputes among members.

Abbas Commended for Sabon Gari Development Projects

He said the association had also commenced the review of its constitution and was working towards establishing an Igbo Leaders Assembly comprising leaders from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory. The community leader further appealed for financial support towards the construction of a permanent secretariat, describing the project as non-negotiable for the effective administration of the association. In Sabon Gari, Sani commended the Speaker for prioritising projects covering education, healthcare, security and infrastructure.

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He described the interventions as significant contributions to the development of the local government area. He urged residents to sustain their support for the All Progressives Congress, saying continuity in leadership would ensure the completion of ongoing projects and attract more development initiatives to the area. He said, Some of these projects may not be completed before the elections.

I, therefore, urge you to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election and the return of Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Vote for the APC at all levels because continuity in governance will sustain the development we are witnessing and ensure the completion of these projects. Abbas, who performed the groundbreaking ceremonies and commissioned the healthcare facility, said the projects were designed to address critical needs and expand access to essential services in the community.

He said, The projects are designed to expand opportunities, improve public services and address critical needs in our communities, particularly in education, healthcare and security. The projects include a 10-classroom block at Saidu Primary School, Samaru, and a proposed secondary school in Samaru. Others are a National Open University study centre and computer-based testing centre at Dogarawa, and a diagnostic centre at Isa Chikaji Primary Healthcare Centre.

Also included are a 20-bed primary healthcare centre at Zangon Dan Borno, Dogarawa Ward, and a proposed police station at the Queen Elizabeth Area Command, GRA. Speaking on the educational interventions, Abbas said, The construction of the 10-classroom block at Saidu Primary School will provide our children with a conducive learning environment, while the proposed secondary school in Samaru will create an opportunity for pupils to continue their education beyond the primary level.

He added, The National Open University study centre and computer-based testing centre at Dogarawa will also expand access to higher education and digital examinations. On healthcare, the Speaker said the diagnostic centre would improve access to medical investigations, while the newly commissioned 20-bed facility would strengthen primary healthcare delivery. He said, The 20-bed healthcare facility at Zangon Dan Borno must deliver quality care.

This requires qualified personnel, reliable services and an effective referral system to ensure that the people receive the attention they deserve. Abbas added that the proposed police station at the Queen Elizabeth Area Command would strengthen security operations and improve emergency response. He said, The police station will support faster security responses and strengthen cooperation between security agencies and members of the community.

He commended Tinubu, Sani and other stakeholders for supporting efforts to promote development and improve security in the state. The Speaker urged contractors to adhere strictly to approved specifications and project timelines, while appealing to residents to protect the facilities and monitor the utilisation of public funds. He said, These projects are part of our commitment to translating the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda into tangible benefits for our people.

We must ensure that every project is properly executed and delivered to serve its intended purpose. Abbas assured residents of his continued commitment to facilitating development projects and providing legislative oversight to ensure their completion. The member representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, said Abbas had facilitated several projects and empowerment programmes for his constituents. Abdullahi disclosed that beneficiaries of the empowerment initiatives had received motorcycles, grinding machines and financial assistance to support small-scale businesses.