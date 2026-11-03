Jumoke Akinjide returns to politics, backs Tinubu and Oyo APC candidate Sharafadeen Alli for 2027

Former FCT Minister of State Jumoke Akinjide has announced her return to active politics ahead of 2027, declaring support for President Bola Tinubu and APC Oyo governorship candidate Senator Sharafadeen Alli.

Former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, has announced her return to active politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akinjide Backs Tinubu And Alli

She also declared her support for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli. Akinjide's political comeback was announced in a statement issued on her behalf by her Special Assistant, Hon. Olatundun Leke Gabriel. Gabriel is a former Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Also read South-East Governors Urge Massive Support for Tinubu in 2027 Election

The statement was made available to journalists on Tuesday. In it, Gabriel expressed appreciation to Akinjide's supporters for their loyalty, prayers and continued support over the years. He also signalled the commencement of her renewed political engagement. We are pleased to announce that the journey to renewed service has begun.

Jumoke is coming - Renewed Hope 2027, the statement read. The former minister also declared her support for Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and the political vision of Alli. Alli is seeking to become Oyo State governor on the APC platform in 2027. The statement urged her supporters across the state and beyond to remain united, prayerful and committed as she prepares to resume political activities.

Advertisement

APC Oyo Campaign Mobilisation

It added that further directives and engagements would be communicated in due course. As part of the renewed political mobilisation, Akinjide also called on her followers to turn out for Alli's manifesto unveiling at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, Ibadan. The development marks Akinjide's formal re-entry into partisan politics after years of reduced public political activity. Her declaration aligns her with the ruling party's national agenda and the Oyo State governorship campaign.

Supporters have been urged to remain prayerful and committed as the former minister prepares to resume political activities. The statement did not disclose a specific timetable for her engagements. Akinjide served as Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Her return adds weight to the APC's preparations in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Further directives and engagements will be communicated in due course, according to the statement. The manifesto unveiling in Ibadan is expected to draw party faithful from across the state. Her backers across Oyo State and beyond were thanked for their loyalty and prayers over the years. The statement described the coming period as a journey to renewed service under the Renewed Hope 2027 banner.