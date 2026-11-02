INEC warns of AI deepfakes and fake postponement announcements ahead of 2027 elections

INEC Chairman Prof Joash Amupitan warned that fabricated audio, video and AI-generated content could trigger unrest and undermine Nigeria's 2027 elections, calling for rapid response mechanisms.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has warned that fabricated audio and video announcements, including AI-generated deepfakes, could be deployed on the eve of the 2027 general elections to falsely announce a postponement of voting or fake election results.

INEC Chairman Prof Joash Amupitan raised the concern on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the National Summit on Electoral Information Integrity, themed Beyond the Ballot: AI, FIMI, and the Integrity of Nigeria's 2027 Elections. He said fabricated election results, fake announcements of cancelled polls and AI-generated impersonations of electoral officials could trigger public disorder and undermine confidence in the 2027 general elections.

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Amupitan said the commission's primary concern is that while technology evolves at the speed of light, the truth often travels at the speed of trust. He warned that AI-enabled manipulation, from synthetic audio of election officials to deepfake videos of candidates, can trigger real-world disenfranchisement and civil unrest. The challenge, he said, is not just fake news itself but the Liar's Dividend, where the mere existence of AI makes voters doubtful of what is actually true.

He identified the period immediately before elections as particularly vulnerable, warning that those behind digital manipulation could deliberately time false announcements to exploit communication gaps. According to him, mischief-makers determined to cause confusion and unrest may deliberately target the period when candidate responses are not available, especially the last 24 hours before election day, when campaigns are expected to end.

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Slovak Election Deepfake Case Study

Amupitan cited the 2023 Slovak parliamentary election, when an AI-generated audio recording purportedly capturing a party leader discussing vote buying went viral two days before voting, during an election silence period. He said fact-checkers, election authorities and media organisations could not respond in time to the recording. This case proves that public awareness alone cannot counter well-funded, hyper-targeted digital manipulation, he said.

The INEC chairman warned that waiting until fabricated content had gone viral before responding could make it difficult for authorities to correct the damage. When a manipulated video achieves viral saturation within thirty minutes of release, a formal text rebuttal issued three hours later struggles to undo the cognitive damage, he said. He added that conventional communication and fact-checking procedures may be too slow to counter digital falsehoods that spread rapidly across social media platforms.

One such concern, he said, is a scenario in which manipulated audio or documents falsely announce results or claim that elections have been cancelled in strategically important constituencies. He warned that such falsehood could provoke unrest, disrupt the coalition process and weaken public confidence in the commission. Collation and Result Announcement are particularly sensitive stages of the electoral process, and fabricated information targeting these operations could have consequences beyond the reputations of individual candidates.

The casualty is not merely candidate reputation, it is citizen trust in the democratic process itself, Amupitan said. He maintained that the threat of information manipulation could emerge at different stages of the electoral cycle, from voter registration and campaign activities to polling, collation and the announcement of results. Before elections, malicious actors could circulate fake operational directives, fraudulent registration portals and misleading claims about updates to the voters' register.

Emergency Response System Proposal

During campaigns, fabricated audio recordings or videos purporting to show candidates making controversial statements could be released at moments when there was little time for verification or response. To address the challenge, Amupitan said the commission was developing internal mechanisms to debunk viral misinformation within minutes of its emergence. He called for an emergency response system involving the electoral commission, security agencies, media organisations, fact-checkers and technology companies to identify and counter false information before it causes widespread damage.

He also stressed the need for clear procedures specifying who should detect suspicious content, verify its authenticity, escalate the incident and issue an authoritative response. He listed real-time response, technological safeguards and voter education as priorities in its preparations for the 2027 elections. On voter education, he said INEC would move beyond how to vote to how to verify, equipping citizens to distinguish authentic commission communications from fabricated announcements and identify appropriate platforms for verification.

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He said the commission should work with civil society organisations and other stakeholders to teach voters how to distinguish authentic electoral information from fabricated content, including through short audio messages in local languages and Pidgin English. The chairman also disclosed that the commission was strengthening its digital infrastructure and collaborating with major social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and X, formerly Twitter.

Amupitan called for coordinated action involving social media companies, telecommunications providers, media organisations, fact-checkers, journalists and security agencies. He said social media platforms should establish fast-track channels for reviewing and tagging or removing demonstrably manipulated content, while telecommunications providers and media organisations should maintain clear channels for verified institutional alerts. He also urged fact-checkers and independent journalists to have direct access to designated INEC communication desks to confirm information within minutes rather than hours.

Summit Goals And Liar's Dividend

The commission wants the summit to produce three outcomes: clear inter-agency escalation protocols, institutionalised fact-checking desks, and simulation and crisis stress-testing through tabletop exercises of AI-driven election scenarios. Amupitan said the commission, working with a development partner, had recently concluded a workshop on Strategic Communication where some of the scenarios were simulated and addressed. He also warned of the Liar's Dividend, whereby the existence of AI-generated fabrications could make people doubt even authentic information.

However, he said the proposed measures were not intended to police political opinions or restrict freedom of expression. The goal is not to police opinion, regulate political debate, or restrict citizens' freedom of expression. The sole objective is to protect the authenticity of operational election information so that when a citizen makes a choice at the ballot box, that choice is based on genuine facts rather than engineered deception, he said.

He cautioned that efforts to counter misinformation must not become a justification for suppressing political opposition, independent journalism or legitimate public criticism, adding that measures must be transparent, proportionate and subject to legal accountability. Amupitan disclosed that INEC had been counting down to January 16, 2027, when the first ballots would be cast in the presidential and National Assembly elections. Under Section 98(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, campaigns must end 24 hours before polling day.

Campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled to end on January 14, 2027, while those for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will close on February 4, 2027. The INEC chairman said the summit, supported under the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria III framework, must produce practical measures rather than end with recommendations that would not be implemented.

Let our goal be certain: to ensure that by 2027, the Nigerian voter is empowered by information, not paralysed by it, he said.