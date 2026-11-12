INEC sets Nov 28 mock accreditation, unveils safeguards against 2023 IReV failures

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan announced a nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise for November 28, 2026, and new technical safeguards to prevent inaccurate results from reaching the IReV portal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 28, 2026, for a nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections. The exercise will test upgrades to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and electronic results transmission across all states of the Federation.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan disclosed this on Thursday during a dialogue at Chatham House in London. The event was organised in partnership with the Kimpact Development Initiative under the theme Nigeria's 2027 Elections: Democratic Trajectory and Regional Stability Beyond the Ballot. According to a press statement issued in Abuja and signed by Adedayo Oketola, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC chairman, the exercise will simulate the presidential election.

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It will enable the commission to assess the effectiveness of its accreditation and electronic transmission systems before the polls. Amupitan said, On the 28th of this month, we will conduct a mock accreditation and voting exercise across all states of the Federation to simulate the presidential election and verify that we have gotten both accreditation and electronic result transmission right.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027. The INEC chairman also disclosed that the commission had introduced technical safeguards to prevent inaccurate polling unit results and figures reflecting over-voting from being uploaded to its Result Viewing Portal. He said a post-2023 audit identified collation centres, rather than polling units, as the major source of election result management problems.

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He said, We found that the core problem of election result management and declaration in Nigeria is not even at the polling unit. It is at the collation centres. We have now devised a technical safeguard: if a result is not accurate at the polling unit, it will not go to IReV at all. Once it is uploaded, Nigerians should be able to trust that what they are seeing is the correct result.

INEC Plans Mock Voting Exercise

Amupitan said the commission decided to upgrade its existing electoral technology rather than introduce an entirely new system because of the limited time before the 2027 elections. He said introducing a new system would require sufficient time for testing. He added that the commission had procured additional BVAS machines and reduced the maximum number of registered voters assigned to each device from 1,250 to 850.

Under the revised arrangement, polling units with more than 850 registered voters will be provided with multiple devices. On concerns over the malfunctioning of BVAS during the 2023 general elections, Amupitan said INEC was constructing climate-controlled storage facilities across the states to protect the devices from extreme temperatures. On election funding, the INEC chairman said the commission had received a substantial portion of its 2027 election budget but was awaiting the release of the outstanding funds.

He expressed optimism that the balance would be released before the end of November, noting that part of the outstanding allocation was intended for the recruitment and welfare of ad hoc election personnel. Amupitan also urged Nigerians to trust his leadership, acknowledging that controversies surrounding the 2023 presidential election had significantly damaged public confidence in the electoral commission.

He said, First and foremost, let me speak about what happened in 2023, which resulted in a significant trust deficit for INEC, damage so large that the Commission has not yet fully recovered from it. He cited recent off-cycle elections, including the Anambra and Osun governorship polls, the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections, the Ekiti governorship election and 16 legislative by-elections, as opportunities through which the commission identified and addressed operational weaknesses.

He said the results of the Anambra and Osun governorship elections were declared the day after voting, compared with the prolonged process that characterised previous elections in those states. He said, Every election is a lesson. The 2023 general election was a major lesson for Nigeria, and the Anambra election was another. Why must Nigerians trust me?

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Addressing 2023 Election Trust Issues

Nigerians must trust me because I have done off-cycle elections. And you agreed that the last election in Osun State was an improvement. He recalled that the Anambra governorship election in 2021 took about five days to conclude, but the recent exercise was completed much faster. Amupitan disclosed that security intelligence had uncovered a plot by bandits to attack INEC ad hoc personnel, particularly National Youth Service Corps members.

He said the plot was uncovered through intelligence gathered under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security. He said, Very recently, using intelligence under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, we discovered that there was a particular bandit that decided to attack our workforce, which is the ad hoc staff, the National Youth Corps members. Through intelligence, we were able to break into that bandit.

They were arrested, and the main confession was that the essence was to target the 2027 election and ensure that the election did not even hold. The INEC chairman identified insecurity, logistics and result management as three major areas the commission was prioritising. He said INEC was working with security agencies to ensure that election materials and personnel reached polling units on time.

Security and Political Neutrality Concerns

Addressing allegations questioning his political neutrality, Amupitan denied operating an account on X, formerly Twitter, linked to a controversial political post. He said an independent forensic review had been obtained and the matter referred to the Department of State Services and the Inspector-General of Police for investigation. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Constitution and the Electoral Act, saying his previous legal representation in political disputes was undertaken in his professional capacity before his appointment.

He said, My loyalty is solely to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act. He urged young Nigerians to participate actively in the electoral process and guard against misinformation ahead of the 2027 elections.