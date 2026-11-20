INEC will deploy 598 polling units across Delta State for a mock accreditation and result upload exercise on 28 November, while the commission unveils a central monitoring system to track election officials and polling unit activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy 598 polling units across Delta State's 25 local government areas for a mock accreditation and result upload exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise is scheduled for 28 November. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Delta, Etekamba Udo-Umoren, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Asaba. He said the exercise would test the reliability of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and assess INEC's operational preparedness. Two polling units will be selected from each Registration Area across the state to provide broad geographical coverage.

Also read 2027: INEC schedules mock election in 598 Delta polling units

Polling units will open at 7:30 a.m., with accreditation commencing at 8 a.m. and closing at 2:30 p.m. The REC emphasised that the exercise is strictly a simulation, not an actual election, and stressed that no winners or losers would emerge. Identified technical, operational and logistical challenges would be documented and addressed before the 2027 general elections. Udo-Umoren noted that election officials would be assessed on professionalism, discipline, neutrality and compliance with established electoral guidelines.

He urged political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations, community leaders and other stakeholders to support the exercise. He particularly called on the media to educate the public about the exercise and report its activities accurately. He also appealed to politicians, youths and community leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with electoral officials. The election official said INEC would collaborate with security agencies to ensure the exercise is conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner.

INEC Introduces Central Monitoring System

He reaffirmed INEC's commitment to conducting free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections in the country. Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, announced plans to deploy a central monitoring system to track election officials and monitor activities at polling units nationwide ahead of the 2027 general elections. The dashboard will provide real-time information on individual polling units, including names and telephone numbers of officials assigned to them.

Advertisement

Amupitan recalled an experience during a recent election when the dashboard indicated that a polling unit had not commenced operations at the expected time. He said: I noticed one polling unit, even as at nine o'clock, I had not seen them opening. The dashboard will show me the polling unit with the name of the person who was supposed to be there and the phone number.

I called the presiding officer and he said they had not arrived at the polling unit. I asked him where he was, and he said he was about reaching the polling unit. He explained that the materials and car had not arrived on time. To prevent such delays, Amupitan disclosed that INEC had directed that all election materials and personnel must arrive at designated Registration Area Centres (RACs) across the country a day before election day.

He said: Everything that you need to conduct that election must have arrived at the registration areas all over Nigeria the day before the election. A day before. No longer on the day of election. The measure is intended to address logistical challenges associated with the movement of election materials and personnel on election day and ensure that officials are adequately positioned before voting commences.

Security Risk Mapping and AI Division

Beyond logistical preparations, INEC is mapping security risks around polling units to identify locations requiring special attention ahead of the 2027 general elections. Amupitan said the commission had developed tools to assess security threats around polling units, including banditry, kidnapping, violence and other forms of insecurity. He said: For every polling unit in Nigeria now, we have the security architecture and history around that polling unit. We are segmenting them into various risks and sharing the information with security agencies.

We are mapping out polling units that are vulnerable and require serious security attention because we are asking people to come out and vote, and their security must be guaranteed. He stressed that providing security during elections required close collaboration between INEC and relevant security agencies, adding that personnel deployed for election duties must remain neutral and professional.

Advertisement

The chairman said the commission was working with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, chaired by him and co-chaired by the National Security Adviser, to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the polls. He also disclosed that INEC was preparing for a security conference scheduled for November 26 as part of efforts to identify and address potential threats ahead of the next general elections.

Amupitan cited the experience in Osun State as an example of how effective security coordination could help reduce tension ahead of an election. On the use of artificial intelligence, the INEC chairman said the commission considered it necessary to establish a dedicated division to address emerging threats associated with the technology, particularly the spread of false information and attempts to manipulate public perception before elections.

He warned that AI could be exploited by individuals and groups to generate misleading content, manipulate images and videos, impersonate public figures and circulate false information capable of undermining the credibility of elections. The chairman also identified foreign information manipulation and interference as emerging threats, warning that actors could deploy digital technologies to influence public perception and disrupt the electoral process remotely.

He said the AI division would build the commission's human capacity to identify such threats, investigate suspicious digital content and examine technologies already embedded in its electoral systems. Amupitan added that INEC was strengthening its cybersecurity infrastructure following attempts by individuals to gain unauthorised access to its systems. He noted that technological advancement had made it necessary for the commission to continuously update and protect its digital platforms against cyberattacks and other forms of interference.

Result Transmission Safeguards

On election result transmission, the INEC chairman said the commission had introduced additional safeguards to ensure that only authenticated results from polling units were uploaded to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV). He explained that under the new arrangement, figures recorded on the EC8A result sheet would be entered into the BVAS device in the presence of party agents before transmission.

According to him, the device would validate the entries to ensure that the figures were consistent before allowing the result to be uploaded.