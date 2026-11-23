INEC will conduct a nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise using BVAS on Saturday, November 28, 2026, across 17,656 polling units to test technology and procedures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has selected 17,656 polling units across Nigeria for a nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Schedules Nationwide Mock Exercise for 2027 Elections

The exercise will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. INEC disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X handle on Monday. The commission said the exercise will use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and will be conducted in two polling units in each of the 8,838 Registration Areas nationwide.

Also read INEC Announces Nationwide Mock Accreditation Exercise for 2027 Elections

The commission stated that the exercise is designed to test BVAS functionality, assess accreditation procedures, and identify possible technical issues ahead of the 2027 general elections. It is part of preparations to assess election technology and address potential challenges before the polls. The 2027 general elections are scheduled for January 16 for the presidential and National Assembly elections. Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will take place on February 6.

An analysis of the list published by INEC shows that 17,656 polling units were selected, 20 fewer than the 17,676 expected based on the selection formula announced by the commission. A state-by-state breakdown indicates that Kano has the highest number of selected polling units with 968, followed by Katsina with 718 and Oyo with 702. Osun has 664 polling units, Akwa Ibom 658, Anambra 652, and Rivers 638. Borno and Imo have 622 and 610 respectively.

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Regional Breakdown of Selected Polling Units Across Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory has the lowest number at 124, followed by Bayelsa with 210 and Gombe with 228. A regional analysis shows that the North-West has the highest allocation with 4,002 polling units, representing 22.7 per cent of the total. The South-West ranks second with 3,088 polling units (17.5 per cent), while the South-South accounts for 2,874 (16.3 per cent).

The North-Central has 2,785 polling units (15.8 per cent), followed by the South-East with 2,489 (14.1 per cent) and the North-East with 2,418 (13.7 per cent). Collectively, the three northern geopolitical zones account for 9,205 polling units, representing 52.1 per cent of the total, while the southern zones have 8,451, or 47.9 per cent. Further breakdowns show that Kano leads the North-West with 968 polling units, followed by Katsina with 718 and Jigawa with 574.

Detailed State-by-State Allocation of Mock Polling Units

In the South-West, Oyo has the highest number with 702, followed by Osun with 664 and Lagos with 490. Akwa Ibom leads the South-South with 658 polling units, while Rivers and Delta follow with 638 and 598 respectively. In the South-East, Anambra tops the list with 652 polling units, followed by Imo with 610 and Enugu with 520. Benue has the highest number in the North-Central with 552, followed by Niger with 548 and Kogi with 478.

INEC said the mock exercise is intended to assess the performance of its electoral technology, test operational procedures, and identify possible gaps that could affect deployment during the 2027 general elections. The commission has made the list of selected polling units available to the public, with details including states, local government areas, wards, polling unit names, and identification codes. The exercise is expected to help INEC fine-tune its systems before the general elections.