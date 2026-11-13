INEC Sets November 28 Mock Presidential Poll, Says Bandits Plotted to Attack NYSC Members

INEC will hold a nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise on November 28, 2026, to test its systems ahead of the 2027 general elections, while revealing a bandit plot to attack NYSC members and disrupt the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission will conduct a nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise on November 28, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections. INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan announced this on Thursday during a dialogue at Chatham House in London.

The exercise will simulate the presidential election. Amupitan said the mock poll will allow the commission to test its equipment and procedures. It will focus on voter accreditation and the electronic transmission of results. He said this would confirm that both systems are ready before the general elections.

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Theme of Chatham House Dialogue and Press Statement

The Chatham House dialogue was organised with the Kimpact Development Initiative. Its theme was Nigeria 2027 Elections: Democratic Trajectory and Regional Stability Beyond the Ballot. A press statement was issued in Abuja by Adedayo Oketola, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman. The commission has also introduced fresh measures to prevent a repeat of the problems that marred the 2023 general elections.

Amupitan said only verified results from polling units will be uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal, known as IReV. He said the commission identified polling centres as the major source of result-management problems in 2023. INEC is now introducing additional checks to ensure figures are properly verified before transmission. He said INEC learned important lessons from the last election and is determined to strengthen public confidence in the process.

A new verification process will ensure polling unit results are verified by party agents before they are uploaded to IReV. Amupitan said INEC decided that whatever is uploaded from the polling unit must be accurate. He said that in 2023 there were all manner of things, including incorrect results and figures full of over-voting on IReV. He added that with the new safeguard, once a result goes to IReV, Nigerians can believe what they see on IReV.

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New Verification Process and Security Threats Identified

He said this will remove inconsistency so that what is done at collation will just be a matter of formality. Amupitan also disclosed that security intelligence uncovered a plot by bandits to attack INEC ad hoc personnel, especially members of the National Youth Service Corps, to disrupt the 2027 elections. He said the plot was uncovered through intelligence gathered under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

He said the suspects are being prosecuted at the Federal High Court by the Department of State Services. This is part of the security challenges the commission is prioritising. He identified insecurity, logistics and result management as three major areas INEC is focusing on for 2027. The commission is working with security agencies to ensure that election materials and personnel reach polling units on time.

Distribution of non-sensitive materials to some states has already commenced ahead of the general elections. This was disclosed as part of the commission's preparations for 2027. On result management, the chairman said INEC's review of the 2023 elections showed that some major challenges occurred at collation centres rather than at polling units. That finding led to the additional safeguards now being introduced.

Results must be checked for accuracy at polling units in the presence of party agents before transmission to IReV. Amupitan also addressed the trust deficit caused by the controversies of the 2023 presidential election. He said the damage was so large that the commission has not yet fully recovered from it. He acknowledged that the credibility of the 2027 elections depends not only on off-cycle polls but also on the transparency of the entire process.

He cited the outcomes of recent off-cycle elections as evidence of improvements under his leadership. He mentioned the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections, the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, and 16 by-elections to fill vacancies in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly. He said Anambra and Osun were particularly challenging states because of their history of inconclusive governorship elections.

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Election Timelines and Neutrality Allegations Addressed

He recalled that the Anambra governorship election in 2021 took about five days to conclude, but the recent exercise was completed much faster. On concerns about his neutrality following allegations linking him to a controversial X account, Amupitan insisted he has never operated the account. He said the matter had been reported to security agencies. He also dismissed allegations that his previous legal work in a political dispute meant he would be biased as INEC chairman.

He said he acted professionally as a lawyer before his appointment. The chairman disclosed that the commission has yet to receive the full funds required for the 2027 elections. He said assurances had been given that the outstanding balance would be released before the end of November. Part of the outstanding funds is needed to pay ad hoc election personnel.

Funding Challenges and Legal Battles Before 2027

The commission also said it is battling over 300 lawsuits ahead of the 2027 polls. It vowed to obey court orders, including one concerning the eligibility of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. On the mock poll, Amupitan said the exercise would simulate the presidential election and verify that accreditation and electronic result transmission have been done correctly.

He said: On the 28th of this month, we will conduct a mock accreditation and voting exercise across all states of the federation to simulate the presidential election and verify that we have gotten both accreditation and electronic result transmission right. He also said: We decided that whatever is going to be uploaded from the polling unit is accurate.

Because in 2023, there were all manner of things: results that were not correct, results that were full of over-voting, while you were uploading on the IReV. But now we have devised a safeguard. The moment it goes to IReV, you can believe what you see on IReV. And then this issue of inconsistency will be removed so that what will now be done at the collation will just be a matter of formality.

On the trust deficit, he said: First and foremost, let me speak about what happened in 2023, which resulted in a significant trust deficit for INEC, damage so large that the Commission has not yet fully recovered from it. On the X account allegation, he said: I state here again that I have never operated an X account.