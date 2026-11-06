South-South APC Governors Urged to Attend Port Harcourt Tinubu Rally

A northern youth group warns that APC governors from the South-South must attend Saturday's Port Harcourt rally for Tinubu, as a pro-Tinubu group holds a town hall and skills workshop in Yenagoa.

The Arewa Youth for Peaceful Coexistence has warned that any All Progressives Congress governor from the South-South who fails to attend Saturday's presidential campaign flag-off in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, would send a wrong signal about their commitment to President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

The group said the presence of all APC governors from the region was necessary to demonstrate solidarity with the President and strengthen the party's position ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a statement on Friday, its National Coordinator, Haruna Bature, described the rally, hosted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as an opportunity for political leaders in the South-South to demonstrate their support for Tinubu's second-term ambition.

Also read Tinubu Launches 2027 Mobilization with Infrastructure Commissioning in South-South

Bature said it would be contradictory for any governor to profess support for the President in Abuja but fail to identify with him at a major political gathering in Port Harcourt. He noted that Rivers State contributed significantly to Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election, despite being governed by an opposition party at the time, attributing the outcome largely to Wike's political influence and machinery.

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The group warned that any attempt to stay away from Saturday's rally could be interpreted as political sabotage, particularly at a time when the APC needed to consolidate and improve on its previous electoral performance in the state. It urged the APC leadership and President Tinubu to recognise governors and political leaders who show genuine commitment to his re-election, rather than those who merely pay lip service to the project.

The group declared its support for Wike and expressed confidence that Rivers youths would mobilise massively for Tinubu in 2027, insisting that the Port Harcourt rally would mark the beginning of the President's victory drive in the South-South. Meanwhile, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of Tinubu Must Stay, Ogie Clement, has called on Nigerians, particularly youths and women in the region, to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, saying continuity is necessary to sustain ongoing development programmes.

TMS Coordinator Calls for Youths to Support Tinubu Re-election

Clement made the call on Friday during the TMS Town Hall Meeting and Industrial Training Workshop held at Tamara Hall, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. He said the gathering was not merely a political event but an opportunity to promote empowerment, skills acquisition and economic opportunities for women and young people. According to him, empowerment should go beyond political promises to providing practical skills that would enable beneficiaries to become economically independent. He said, Empowerment is not just a slogan.

Empowerment is giving a young man a skill so he will not beg again. Empowerment is giving a woman a trade so she can feed her family with dignity. Empowerment is giving a community the tools to build its own future. Today, our youths and women will learn, grow and go home stronger.

The TMS coordinator described Tinubu's administration as one that had taken bold decisions and urged Nigerians not to abandon ongoing programmes halfway. He maintained that the South-South region had benefited from the administration's infrastructure and empowerment initiatives, citing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and support for oil-producing communities. He said, In the South-South, we have felt it. From the Coastal Highway to the empowerment programmes, to the support for our oil-producing communities, this administration has not forgotten us.

He added that Nigeria could not afford to discontinue ongoing projects, insisting that continuity was important for the country to achieve its development objectives. He said, We cannot afford to stop a good work halfway. A farmer does not abandon his house at foundation level. Nigeria must finish what it started.

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Clement Urges Bayelsa to Take Campaign to Grassroots Level

That is why we say Tinubu Must Stay. Addressing participants at the industrial training workshop, Clement urged beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity by acquiring relevant skills, asking questions and building useful networks. He said the TMS movement was not solely about political mobilisation but also about improving Nigerians' livelihoods through empowerment. He said, When you are empowered, Bayelsa is empowered.

When Bayelsa is empowered, the South-South is empowered. When the South-South is empowered, Nigeria is empowered. Clement also charged TMS coordinators across the six South-South states to intensify grassroots mobilisation by taking the campaign to local government areas, wards, communities and political units. He urged members to remain united, warning against attempts to divide the region and the organisation.

The zonal coordinator thanked the Bayelsa State chapter for hosting the event and reaffirmed the group's support for Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. Also speaking, a political science lecturer at the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Mr Chukwuebuka Okoye, urged Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to translate his economic reforms into improved living conditions.

Lecturer Compares Tinubu Economic Reforms to Farming Process

He compared the President's economic reform agenda to a farmer who patiently plants and nurtures crops before harvesting. He said, What the President is telling us is: Give me more time. You don't plant a seed today and start to reap the fruits that same day.

However, Okoye noted that the economic gains must translate into affordable food, jobs, electricity and security. He urged Bayelsa stakeholders to communicate the people's development demands to the Federal Government ahead of the 2027 elections.