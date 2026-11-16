Nigerian Stars Tems, Asake, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr Earn 2027 Grammy Nominations

Tems, Asake, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr are among the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards, with Raye leading all artists with 11 nominations. The ceremony will take place on February 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Nigerian music stars Tems, Asake, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Davido and Burna Boy have earned nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 69th edition on Monday, November 16.

British singer-songwriter Raye leads all nominees with 11 nods. Rosalía follows with nine nominations. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each received seven. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean secured six nominations apiece.

Also read 2027 Grammys: Davido, Asake, Tems, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Wizkid Earn Nominations

Grammy Awards Introduce Five New Music Categories

The 2027 awards feature 100 categories, including five new ones. The new categories are Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album, Best Latin Song and Best Asian Pop Music Performance. Nigerian artistes featured prominently in the African and global music categories. In the Best African Music Performance category, Nigerian artistes appear in four of the five nominated recordings.

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Asake secured two nominations in the category with his songs Gratitude and Jogodo, his collaboration with fellow Nigerian singer Wizkid. Tems earned a nomination with Big Daddy. Ayra Starr was recognised alongside Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo for their collaboration Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back? ).

Nigerian Artists Dominate Best African Music Performance Nods

The fifth nomination in the Best African Music Performance category went to Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba for No Tradition, No Africa, featuring fellow Ghanaian singer Rocky Dawuni. The nominations highlight the growing presence of Nigerian music on the international awards stage, particularly within a category established to recognise African musical performances. For Asake, the double nomination marks another appearance in the category following his previous nominations for Amapiano, featuring Olamide, and MMS, his earlier collaboration with Wizkid.

Wizkid, who won a Grammy in 2021 for his contribution to Beyoncé's Brown Skin Girl, also returns to the category with Jogodo. Tems continues her Grammy success following two previous wins. She received the Best Melodic Rap Performance award in 2023 for her contribution to Future's Wait for U, featuring Drake. She also won Best African Music Performance in 2025 for Love Me JeJe.

Burna Boy and Davido Score Global Music Nominations

Ayra Starr returns to the category after previous nominations for Rush and Gimme Dat, her collaboration with Wizkid. Burna Boy earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for Dia Dia, his collaboration with Colombian singer Shakira. Nigerian artistes also featured in the Best Global Music Album category. Davido was nominated for Oriade, Ayra Starr for Starrgirl and Tems for Love Is a Kingdom.

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Tems also secured nominations in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her song What You Need and Best R&B Song as a songwriter on the same track. The Recording Academy said the awards recognise artists and other music professionals whose recordings have shaped the music industry over the past year.

Grammy Awards Ceremony Details and Voting Schedule Announced

Speaking ahead of the nominations, Chief Executive Officer of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., said, The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world, and this moment is built on exactly that. International artistes nominated include Raye, Rosalía, Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2027. The ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.

It will air live on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu. The 2027 edition will mark the Grammys return to ABC for the first time since 1972. Final-round voting to determine the winners is scheduled to run from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027. The ceremony will celebrate achievements across 100 categories, including the five new categories introduced for the 2027 edition.