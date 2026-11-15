Recording Academy to Announce 2027 Grammy Nominations Monday, November 16

The Recording Academy will reveal nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards on Monday, November 16, across all 100 categories, including five new awards, ahead of the ceremony on February 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy will announce nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards on Monday, November 16, 2026. The Academy confirmed the date on Sunday in a post on its official X account, writing: TOMORROW.

The Grammy Nominations are almost here! The nominations livestream will begin at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time, which is 4:45 a.m. Pacific Time and 1:45 p.m. West African Time. Fans can watch the presentation live on the Grammys official YouTube channel and on Grammy.com. Additional coverage will air on ABC's Good Morning America.

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The complete list of nominees across all 100 categories will be published on the official Grammy website immediately after the announcement. The presentation will be led by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Dr Chelsey Green, Chair of the Board of Trustees. Past winners and nominees will join Mason and Green to reveal the nominations.

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They include Pharrell Williams, Kehlani, Olivia Dean, David Guetta, Juanes, Herbie Hancock, Ziggy Marley, Alan Menken, Carly Pearce, Amy Allen, FYÜTCH and Aura V, Israel Houghton, Linda Perry, Meghan Foley, Michelle Holme, Renée Fleming and YUNGBLUD. For the first time, the nominations presentation will also be broadcast live at The Square in Times Square, New York, in partnership with Hilton, the Recording Academy's official hotel partner.

Five New Grammy Award Categories Introduced

The 2027 edition introduces five new award categories, bringing the total number of categories to 100. They are Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best Latin Song, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album. The Recording Academy conducted the first round of voting between October 12 and 22, 2026. Final-round voting is scheduled to run from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027.

Ahead of the nominations, artistes including Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and Rosalía have featured prominently in predictions and discussions surrounding potential contenders. Nigerian artistes Tems, Davido, Asake, Wizkid, Ayra Starr and Victony have also featured in predictions for the 2027 Grammy Awards. In predictions published by Billboard, Tems' Big Daddy, Davido's B4 B4 featuring Mayorkun and FOLA, and Wizkid and Asake's Jogodo are among the expected contenders for Best African Music Performance.

Predicted Performers for Best African Music Performance

Other predicted entries include Body Go by MOLIY and Tyla, and Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back? ) by Angélique Kidjo featuring Ayra Starr. The Grammy Guru's predictions include Victony's Slick alongside Big Daddy, B4 B4, Body Go and Jogodo, with Kidjo and Ayra Starr's collaboration listed as an alternative. Other African music releases mentioned as potential contenders include Asake's Gratitude and Rema's Tea.

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Beyond the Best African Music Performance category, Tems' Love Is a Kingdom, Davido's Oriadé, Asake's M$NEY and Ayra Starr's Starrgirl have also featured in discussions surrounding possible nominations in global music and album categories. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, which is 4 p.m. Pacific Time.

Grammy Awards Broadcast Schedule on ABC Disney Plus

The show will air live on ABC and stream simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu. This marks the first time the Grammys will air on ABC since 1972 and the first time the awards are broadcast under the ABC, Disney+ and Hulu arrangement, following the show's move from CBS.