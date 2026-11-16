2027 Grammys: Davido, Asake, Tems, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Wizkid Earn Nominations

Nigerian artists Davido, Asake, Tems, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Wizkid have earned nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, with Asake and Tems leading the Nigerian contingent.

Nigerian artists Davido, Asake, Tems, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Wizkid have earned nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced the nominations on Monday during a live broadcast on its official YouTube channel.

Nigerian artists featured prominently across several categories. Asake led the Nigerian contingent with two nominations in the Best African Music Performance category. He was nominated for his solo single Gratitude and for Jogodo, his collaboration with Wizkid. Tems also earned a nomination in the category for Big Daddy.

Also read 2027 Grammys: Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems nominated for Best Global Music Album

Ayra Starr And Burna Boy Nominated

Ayra Starr was nominated alongside Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo for their joint track Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back? ). The category is completed by Ghanaian artiste King Ayisoba, who was nominated for No Tradition, No Africa, featuring Rocky Dawuni. In the Best Global Music Performance category, Burna Boy received a nomination for Dia Dia, his collaboration with Colombian singer Shakira.

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Tems further earned a nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her single What You Need. The Best Global Music Album category also featured Nigerian artists prominently. Davido was nominated for Oriade, Ayra Starr for Starrgirl, and Tems for Love Is a Kingdom. Tems also received nominations in the Best R&B Song category for What You Need, bringing her total to four nominations.

Tems Leads Nigerian Contingent With Four Nods

She leads the Nigerian contingent with four nods overall. The nominations were announced on Monday, with Nigerian artists securing multiple nods across the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music categories. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will celebrate these achievements. Other notable nominations include Cardi B for Am I the Drama? and Taylor Swift for I Knew It, I Knew You in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for No Place Like Home, and Willie Nelson for Workin Man: Willie Sings Merle. CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, featuring Sting, earned a nomination for Hasta Jesus Tuvo un Mal Dia. Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter were nominated for Bring Your Love. Mason Bates received a nod for Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay.

Grammy Nominations Highlight African Music

Sandbox Percussion was nominated for Cuong: Re(new)al, and Neave Trio for In Her Hands. Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith earned a nomination for whats wrong with me. RAYE was nominated for I Hate the Way I Look Today. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards nominations highlight a strong showing for African music.

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Nigerian artists continue to gain global recognition across multiple genres. The awards ceremony will take place in 2027.