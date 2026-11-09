2027 Governorship Races: Key States and Candidates in Focus

Analysis of the upcoming 2027 governorship elections in Nigeria. The article details key contenders in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states amid political realignments and succession battles.

Nigeria is entering a critical phase of political mobilization as the 2027 general elections draw closer. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published a fresh roster of governorship candidates, signaling intense competition in states where incumbents are reaching the end of their constitutionally mandated eight-year terms. This transition marks the conclusion of leadership tenures for several prominent state executives across the country.

Lagos APC Succession Dynamics

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has emerged as the preferred successor for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This designation carries the explicit support of Governor Sanwo-Olu, who assumed office in 2019 and secured re-election in 2023. Hamzat also enjoys the blessing of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), a powerful political body within the Lagos APC structure. Governor Sanwo-Olu will complete his second term in May 2027, ending a period of continuous APC dominance in Nigeria's commercial hub.

Also read Nigeria Debate Consortium Begins 2027 Series With Lagos Governorship Debate

The political landscape in Lagos is defined by a historical pattern where the governorship seat has remained within the party structure associated with President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu governed the state between 1999 and 2007. He was succeeded by Babatunde Fashola, who served two terms. Akinwunmi Ambode took office in 2015, followed by Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2019. The 2027 contest will test whether the APC can maintain this unbroken streak against a diverse field of opposition challengers.

The opposition is mobilizing a broad coalition to challenge the ruling party. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Funso Doherty of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Doherty Olugbemiga of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are among the notable contenders. With a total of 16 opposition candidates in the race, the election will be a rigorous test of the APC's organizational strength and its ability to retain power in the face of fragmented opposition.

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Ogun State Political Realignments

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is preparing to step down in May 2027 after completing two terms. Abiodun, who took office in 2019 and won re-election in 2023, is constitutionally barred from seeking another term. The succession battle in Ogun is heavily focused on the ruling APC, with Senator Solomon Adeola, known as Yayi, emerging as a leading contender. Adeola represents the Ogun West Senatorial District and has secured backing from influential APC stakeholders.

The contest in Ogun State is complicated by longstanding agitations for the Ogun West Senatorial District to produce the next state governor. Since Nigeria's return to democratic rule in 1999, no governor has originated from this senatorial district. Senator Adeola is expected to face 12 other opposition candidates in a race that will likely center on internal party dynamics and regional power balances. The political landscape is further unsettled by developments involving the opposition.

The path for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, has encountered significant obstacles. His name was omitted from the INEC updated list of governorship candidates, casting uncertainty over the PDP's campaign strategy. This administrative development adds a layer of complexity to the opposition's efforts to unseat the APC in a state that has been a key battleground for national political trends.

Oyo State Power Rotation

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde will complete his tenure in May 2027 after winning the 2019 election and securing re-election in 2023 on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform. However, the political dynamics have shifted due to Makinde's recent realignment. His departure from the PDP and subsequent move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has altered the trajectory of the succession battle in the state.

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This political realignment creates a unique scenario where the incumbent governor's preferred successor may benefit from the resources and network of the ruling national party, despite the state's recent PDP history. The contest will likely be shaped by demands for power rotation and the influence of outgoing governors, factors that are prevalent in many of the states affected by the 2027 turnover. The interplay between internal party disagreements and zoning arrangements will be critical in determining the final candidates.

Regional Political Shifts

Several other states are experiencing similar transitions as governors complete their eight-year tenures. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe are all scheduled to leave office in May 2027. These transitions are expected to attract significant attention from political parties and influential stakeholders.

The political landscape in Bauchi and Oyo has seen notable realignments, with both incumbent governors moving from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). These movements have reshaped the competitive field in their respective states, adding complexity to the succession battles. The influence of outgoing governors, the strength of political parties, and internal party disagreements will continue to shape the outcomes of these fiercely contested elections across the nation.