2027 Governorship Race: AIGBE, Akwara, Igbokwe Demand Accountability

Austin Aigbe, Patrice Akwara, and Maxwell Igbokwe urge voters to scrutinize state governors over federal allocations and poverty reduction ahead of the 2027 elections.

Austin Aigbe, Patrice Akwara, and Maxwell Igbokwe have issued a direct appeal to the Nigerian electorate to shift their political focus from the presidency to the governorship races in the lead-up to the 2027 elections. The three political and civil society figures made these calls during a Tuesday morning appearance on African Independent Television's Kakaaki programme, which was monitored by PREMIUM TIMES. They emphasized that state governors currently command significantly increased federal financial allocations and must be held accountable for how these resources are utilized to improve local living conditions. Their intervention highlights a growing concern among civic leaders that excessive attention on the presidential contest is leaving state-level leaders with insufficient public scrutiny regarding their policies and financial management.

2027 Elections and Federal Allocations

Patrice Akwara, a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), argued that the substantial increase in federal allocations to states should serve as a catalyst for greater civic consciousness regarding governor accountability. He noted that while the general populace often holds the federal government responsible for national economic challenges, state governments must equally face rigorous examination over their administrative performance and policy decisions. Akwara stressed that political discourse has predominantly centered on the presidency, creating a vacuum where state governors operate with minimal oversight. He urged citizens to demand that governors explain their spending habits and demonstrate how increased budgets translate into tangible improvements for residents, rather than allowing the presidential narrative to overshadow critical state-level issues.

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Akwara further recommended that civil society organizations and the media redirect their investigative focus toward state governments to ensure transparency. He called for the organization of town hall meetings where residents can directly question their governors about campaign promises and implemented programs. According to Akwara, many governors are currently benefiting from a lack of public engagement, which he described as a holiday from accountability. He emphasized that without active scrutiny from voters and civil society groups, state leaders may continue to enjoy their positions without facing meaningful challenges regarding their financial stewardship or commitment to public welfare.

Infrastructure Projects and Poverty Reduction

Maxwell Igbokwe, chairman of the Accord Party in the South-east, joined the call for accountability by criticizing governors for their perceived failure to leverage increased public funds to effectively address poverty and unemployment. He questioned the prioritization of visible infrastructure projects such as road construction, bridges, and flyovers, arguing that these initiatives do not necessarily improve the daily living conditions of poor Nigerians. Igbokwe posed a direct challenge to state leaders, asking whether such monumental structures put food on the table for struggling families. He argued that the current focus on aesthetics and concrete does not adequately address the economic difficulties faced by residents and urged governors to adopt strategies that directly impact household livelihoods.

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Igbokwe challenged state governments to move beyond conventional infrastructure planning and develop comprehensive industrialization strategies capable of creating sustainable employment opportunities. He argued that true development requires policies that revive industries and expand the job market, thereby reducing poverty through economic empowerment rather than just physical construction. His critique suggests that many governors are prioritizing projects that offer little tangible benefit to the impoverished majority. By shifting the focus toward industrial growth and job creation, state leaders could more effectively utilize federal allocations to improve the economic resilience of their constituents.

Opposition Readiness and Civic Engagement

Austin Aigbe, a member of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, examined the preparedness of opposition parties for the upcoming governorship and state assembly elections. He questioned whether these political entities are doing sufficient work to challenge incumbent governors, noting that many actors rely on the popularity of their parties at the national level rather than building robust support at the state level. Aigbe observed that the tendency for voters to support the same political party across different levels of government can significantly weaken competitive dynamics in state elections. He expressed concern that this phenomenon limits the ability of opposition parties to provide viable alternatives and pathways for voters dissatisfied with incumbent performance.

The discussion concluded with a reminder that the guests called on voters, civil society groups, and the media to pay more attention to state elections rather than allowing the presidential contest to dominate political discussions. This consensus underscores the importance of decentralized political engagement and the need for a more balanced focus on all levels of governance. As political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections, the emphasis on holding state leaders accountable for federal allocations and local development remains a central theme for civic advocacy. The call for greater scrutiny aims to ensure that state governors remain responsive to the needs and expectations of their constituents in the coming political cycle.