APC Targets 1.3 Million Votes for Tinubu in Ebonyi as Nwifuru Assures 80 Percent

Governor Francis Nwifuru has assured President Bola Tinubu of at least 80 percent of Ebonyi votes in 2027, as APC leaders set a target of up to 1.3 million votes and cite federal projects and South-East inclusion.

The All Progressives Congress has set a target of between 1.2 million and 1.3 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in Ebonyi State in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Governor Francis Nwifuru has separately assured the President of at least 80 percent of the state's votes and a landslide victory. Nwifuru gave the assurance on Monday during the APC presidential campaign rally at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. He declared that Ebonyi remained firmly under the control of the ruling party and promised a convincing victory for Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Also read [PHOTOS] 2027: Ebonyi agog as APC supporters fill stadium for Tinubu rally

Addressing the President and party supporters, Nwifuru expressed confidence in the APC's political strength across the state. He assured Tinubu that the party had the support and commitment required to secure the promised votes. Let me assure you, Mr. President, this is an APC state and you are going to win in Ebonyi. 80% of our votes are assured for you, Mr. President. You are going to win by a landslide.

Rallying support alongside the governor were Minister of Works David Umahi, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Senator Abdulaziz Yari and Vice President Kashim Shettima. The rally attracted party leaders, government officials, political stakeholders and supporters from different parts of Ebonyi State. Nwifuru said his support for Tinubu was not based on political sentiment but on evidence of federal interventions in Ebonyi, particularly in road infrastructure, education and agriculture. Our support for President Tinubu is not based on sentiment.

It is rooted in evidence, conviction and gratitude. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Ebonyi State. He described the approximately 788-kilometre Afikpo-Onueke-Ukwuachi-Abuja Expressway corridor, featuring an over 35-span flyover at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area, as a strategic national asset. According to him, the project, alongside the Obubra-Ofa Road, represents a significant federal intervention in addressing longstanding transportation challenges in the South-East.

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Governor Commends Tinubu And Umahi Appointment

The governor also commended Tinubu for appointing Umahi as Minister of Works, describing the decision as an important recognition of Ebonyi's contribution to national development. He linked his support for the President to the appointment, which he called an important development for Ebonyi and the wider South-East. Nwifuru appealed to the President to address the state's electricity challenges, disclosing that Ebonyi remained the only state without a 330kV transmission line.

He requested federal assistance to construct the proposed transmission line from Ugwuaji in neighbouring Enugu State, arguing that inadequate electricity supply was undermining the state's industrialisation drive. The governor highlighted his administration's achievements since assuming office on May 29, 2023, including the construction of more than 1,000 kilometres of roads across the state's 13 local government areas.

He said the government had also constructed two kilometres of roads in each community, while its urban renewal programme had transformed parts of the state capital. On education, Nwifuru disclosed that 43 school buildings, comprising 22-classroom blocks equipped with libraries, laboratories and offices, had been completed across the state. He added that the first batch of 314 beneficiaries of the state's foreign scholarship programme had completed their master's degrees and were pursuing doctoral programmes abroad.

The governor further disclosed that his administration had established the University of ICT at Oferekpe and the University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering at Ezillo, with substantial infrastructure provided at both institutions. He said work had commenced on the new Abakaliki Garment Company, while the modernisation of the state's pipe production company and the industrial city project at Izzi-Angbo were progressing.

On healthcare, Nwifuru said his administration had invested in medical equipment, diagnostic facilities, ambulances and the recruitment of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals. He also listed housing interventions, including the completion of about 140 duplexes at Reward Estate and housing projects for widows and internally displaced persons. Umahi, who spoke enthusiastically about Tinubu's infrastructure investments in the South-East, declared that Ebonyi was firmly behind the APC.

Umahi Lists Federal Road Projects In Region

We are showing the whole world that Ebonyi State belongs to the APC. We all know there is no NDC or any other party in Ebonyi State, he said. The minister listed several federal road projects in the region, including the 65-kilometre Afikpo-Uturu-Okigwe Road, awarded at N193 billion, which he said was 40 per cent complete. He also highlighted the 123-kilometre Afikpo-Ndibe Beach-Izzi corridor extending towards the Benue boundary, with a contract sum of N454 billion.

Other projects he mentioned included a 176-kilometre road corridor extending across parts of Benue, Enugu, Kogi and Nasarawa states, awarded at N684 billion. Umahi further cited the Obuete-Akabia Junction dualisation, valued at N116 billion, and the ABSU Junction-Government House Junction dual carriageway, awarded at N84 billion. He also listed the Ebeano Beach project and the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Road dualisation, valued at N184 billion, as evidence of the administration's commitment to infrastructure development in the region.

According to him, the projects would have remained neglected without Tinubu's intervention. Umahi argued that the President had helped address longstanding complaints of political marginalisation in the South-East. We no dey follow any man. We no dey run away from small challenges.

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We no dey follow sentiments. We are following a man who has remembered the people of Ebonyi, a man who remembers the South-East and has integrated us, he declared. Yari, who recalled the financial difficulties governors faced in paying salaries and pensions before the Tinubu administration, urged the people to support the President. He insisted that increased federal allocations had strengthened the capacity of state governments to meet their obligations.

The event was organised to demonstrate the party's support for Tinubu's second-term ambition and strengthen its political structure ahead of the general elections. Nwifuru's assurance reflects the position he has consistently maintained regarding the President's re-election bid. On June 16, the party held a major rally at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki to formally endorse Tinubu for a second term.

APC Declares Determination To Retain Dominance

At the gathering, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda declared the party's determination to retain its political dominance in the state and return its candidates in the forthcoming elections. The rally was attended by other governors and political leaders from the South-East, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo. Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah was represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai.

The gathering also produced a joint declaration of support for Tinubu's re-election and the return of Nwifuru and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections. Nwifuru's support for Tinubu had also been made clear in an earlier statement released on April 25, 2026. At the time, the governor dismissed suggestions that he was considering supporting another presidential candidate, making it clear that his loyalty remained with the incumbent President.

I have not made up my mind to support anybody except President Bola Tinubu, who has demonstrated love and support to us as a state, he said. He further explained that the President's position in the state would not be subjected to the same consultations planned for other elective positions. We will not discuss the president's position, because that one is a no-go area. We have only one presidential candidate, who is President Bola Tinubu, he said.

The governor also disclosed that he intended to consult political stakeholders over the selection and emergence of candidates for other elective positions, including the Senate, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly and governorship. The APC in Ebonyi State has continued to receive endorsements from political leaders, community organisations and other groups ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Party leaders cited federal projects, South-East inclusion, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, infrastructure investments and political appointments as reasons for the renewed mandate they are seeking.