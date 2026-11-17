President Bola Tinubu has asked Kebbi voters to renew his mandate in the January 16, 2027 presidential election, while Vice President Kashim Shettima announced a N200 billion dry-season fertiliser initiative and northern leaders rallied support for Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to renew his mandate in the January 16, 2027 presidential election, saying a second term is necessary to consolidate his administration's achievements and complete ongoing national development initiatives.

Tinubu spoke on Tuesday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, where he anchored his re-election bid on continuity in infrastructure, agriculture, security, education and healthcare across the country and the North-West geopolitical zone. Addressing thousands of party faithful alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President said his return to Kebbi was first to thank supporters for the overwhelming backing he and other APC candidates received in the 2023 general elections.

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He then asked voters to entrust him with another four-year mandate to finish the work his administration had begun. Only Allah gives power to whom He pleases, Tinubu said, adding that he asked for power and God granted him the honour, privilege and opportunity for the first time. This time, I am before you to seek support for a second term to complete what I have started, the President declared.

He said he had not come to make a long speech but to thank the electorate for voting for him, Governor Nasir Idris and APC federal lawmakers in 2023. You voted for me. You voted for Kauran Gwandu. You voted for our senators, Adamu Aliero and Yahaya, and others.

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Now, I have come back to say thank you, he said, assuring that the people's trust would continue to be rewarded through people-focused policies. Tinubu pledged sustained federal commitment to security, infrastructure, education and medical facilities, emphasising that meaningful development could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and national unity. He urged political actors and supporters to maintain peace, friendship and solidarity throughout the campaign season.

From the bottom of my heart, I assure you of my commitment to the state, to the North-West and our party, Tinubu said. He added that the country must remain united with one voice in pursuit of progress, development, education and medical health facilities that take care of all citizens.

State Road Projects Receive Federal Attention

On state-specific requests, the President confirmed that submissions made by Governor Idris, including the proposed inland port, the Birnin Kebbi-Argungu-Kaniyaka road and the reconstruction of flood-damaged sections of the Kalgo-Bunza-Kamba road, were receiving active attention. All the requests of the governor are before me here. I have listened carefully. We are working together, he assured the crowd, while endorsing Governor Idris for a second term in the February 6, 2027 governorship poll.

The President also charged young voters to ensure they possess their Permanent Voter Cards and turn out in large numbers, expressing confidence in the crowd's readiness to vote for the APC from top to bottom. May Allah bless you. Thank you very much. I can go comfortably and sleep, he said.

Vice President Appeals For Northern Unity

Reinforcing the re-election message, Vice President Kashim Shettima argued that returning Tinubu to office was critical to safeguarding Northern Nigeria's political, security and economic interests, citing historical solidarity and concrete federal interventions. A vote for His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and for me as your Vice President, is a vote for the preservation of the North, Shettima declared, dismissing opposition criticisms as lies, distortions and half-truths.

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Recalling the formation of the APC in 2013 and the 2014 presidential primaries in Lagos, Shettima said Tinubu made decisive personal sacrifices to ensure that the late President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as the party's flagbearer in 2015. He stood by the man who told delegates that he would never buy their votes with dollars, Shettima said. He made sure that the pride of the North, the late General Muhammadu Buhari, became our party's choice.

He sacrificed resources and comfort to give the North what it wished for. Shettima noted that the North reciprocated the gesture by contributing 60.2 per cent of Tinubu's winning votes in 2023. He also unveiled a newly approved N200 billion fertiliser procurement initiative to support dry-season farmers across Kebbi, Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Just yesterday, he gave me the honour of steering a committee that would procure fertiliser worth N200 billion for distribution to our farmers, Shettima disclosed, noting that over three million bags would be produced and released under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative. Shettima also detailed ongoing federal investments in Kebbi and the wider region, citing strategic appointments of Northerners to key security posts, including former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, current Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.

Cabinet Backs Fertiliser Initiative

), Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. He pointed to an Armed Forces salary increase of up to 80 per cent as further proof of the administration's commitment to security and regional stability, saying the North's interests were better protected under Tinubu. The rally drew Vice President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Nasir Idris, serving and former governors, National Assembly members and other senior APC officials.

Northern leaders, including Abbas, Jibrin and Yari, also rallied support for Tinubu and Idris. Ahead of the rally, the First Lady's outreach empowered 2,000 Kebbi women, according to organisers. The event formed part of the APC's nationwide presidential campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections, during which Tinubu is seeking another four-year mandate.