Gbajabiamila and Jibrin defend Tinubu economic reforms at APC 2027 manifesto launch in Abuja

Femi Gbajabiamila and Abdulmumin Jibrin defended President Tinubu's economic reforms at the APC 2027 manifesto presentation in Abuja, acknowledging hardship while urging Nigerians to support the administration's agenda.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, have defended President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms at the presentation of the All Progressives Congress manifesto for the 2027 general elections.

The event, held on Tuesday in Abuja, unveiled the document titled From Reforms to Prosperity Agenda 2027-2031. Both party leaders acknowledged that the removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange system had placed considerable pressure on Nigerian households. Gbajabiamila said the President chose to govern as a leader rather than a politician by confronting difficult economic challenges despite their immediate consequences for Nigerians.

Also read Buhari Already Paid For Ibom Deep Sea Port, NDC Tells APC/Tinubu

He drew a distinction between political leadership driven by electoral calculations and statesmanship focused on the future of the country. According to him, while politicians are often preoccupied with the next election, leaders think about the next generation. He said Tinubu's decision to remove the petrol subsidy and reform the foreign exchange system demonstrated his willingness to take difficult decisions in the country's long-term interest rather than pursue policies designed to secure immediate political gains.

He said, The President had a choice. He could either govern as a politician or govern as a leader. There is a very huge difference between the two. If he came in as a politician and decided to govern as a politician, he would have continued on the cruise, on the path that we were taking.

But instead, knowing full well the immediate consequences, he decided he would govern as a leader. Gbajabiamila acknowledged that the reforms had been painful for many Nigerians. He said, Now, those decisions have placed real pressure on households. We must speak honestly about that experience, because the people living through it deserve to be heard, and nobody should have to pretend that life is easy at the moment.

Advertisement

Manifesto as a National Contract

He however argued that leaving the problems unresolved would have further weakened Nigeria's capacity to invest in its future, and that the previous economic arrangements would have continued to undermine the country's ability to invest in its future. He described the manifesto as an inviolable contract between the government and the people, arguing that its credibility would ultimately depend on the administration's ability to deliver on its promises.

He said, At the heart of this manifesto is my abiding conviction that every Nigerian should be able to share. Your country should give your best efforts a fair chance. A manifesto, in its strictest sense, is simply a contract between the people and the leader. He added that the administration wanted a country where hard work could guarantee a decent standard of living, young people could pursue their ambitions and citizens could access public services without political considerations.

Gbajabiamila cited the N-Power programme, the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, tax reforms and the Electricity Act as examples of policies designed to expand opportunities and improve service delivery. He said student loans were helping young Nigerians meet institutional fees and living expenses, while tax reforms provided relief for lower-income earners and qualifying small businesses. The Electricity Act he said had created opportunities for states to establish and regulate their electricity markets, potentially widening access to power and encouraging investment.

He also said the manifesto included commitments to halve the number of out-of-school children by 2031, install an additional seven million electricity meters and expand health insurance coverage. He said the manifesto was built around four pillars, including security, with measurable targets, clearly defined responsibilities and mechanisms for reporting progress to the public. According to him, Nigerians should be able to assess the administration's performance, identify areas of progress and hold public officials accountable where commitments were not fulfilled.

Reforms Aim at Future Growth

He said, The party asking to continue in government must be prepared to answer the people whose mandate it seeks. We must earn support through the quality of work, through the quality of our case, and the seriousness of our conduct. He urged citizens, including those unconvinced by the government's policies, to study the manifesto and judge the administration by its record and commitments.

Describing the document as bold and audacious, Gbajabiamila said its ambition reflected the personality and political disposition of Tinubu. He said, I had a cursory look. I digested the manifesto. Ladies and gentlemen, this manifesto is bold.

Advertisement

This manifesto is audacious. But then, so is the man who claims ownership of it. He expressed optimism that the administration could build a Nigeria where families would enjoy decent living standards, businesses could grow, and young people would have opportunities to realise their potential.

He said the administration would seek a fresh mandate in 2027 to consolidate its reforms and ensure that their benefits reached more Nigerians, adding that the election would be an opportunity for Nigerians to decide whether to allow the administration to continue its reform programme. Jibrin, who represents Kiru and Bebeji Federal Constituency, argued that previous administrations, some of which spent between three and eight years in office, failed to complete major road projects such as the Abuja-Kaduna and Kaduna-Kano highways.

Infrastructure and Fiscal Defences

He said the Tinubu administration had completed the Kaduna-Kano Road within three years and was expected to conclude the Abuja-Kaduna Road by November or December 2026. He said, My brother here, in the Ministry of Works, also did a fantastic job in terms of infrastructure, particularly if I may be biased towards the northern part of the country, where some people claim we have been shortchanged. That is not true.

Jibrin also cited the Federal Government's commitment to the development of the Dawanau agricultural market in Kano State and the completion of the Maradi railway corridor, which he said passes through the market. On fiscal management, he criticised the handling of Nigeria's finances over the past 15 years, describing the country's fiscal space as poorly managed and constrained.

He recalled that the national budget stood between N5tn and N6tn during his time in the National Assembly, arguing that the current administration had expanded the fiscal space. He said, Today, courageously and boldly, we have expanded the budget to about N53tn. Yes, we have a deficit, but do not forget that our non-oil revenue, according to the figures I read yesterday from the National Bureau of Statistics, is projected to hit about N33tn.

He also defended the use of savings from petrol subsidy removal, saying states had received significantly higher allocations from the Federation Account. He said, I know very well that a state that used to receive an average of N6bn now goes home with about N40bn or N50bn. Yet, someone is still bound to ask what we are doing with the excess funds from subsidy removal.

His comments came amid differing views among Nigerians in the region, with some accusing the Tinubu administration of neglecting the North, while others maintain that it has made significant investments there. The party leaders urged Nigerians to support the administration's agenda ahead of the 2027 general elections, arguing that its economic policies and infrastructure investments were beginning to produce results.