The EU has launched a digital clinic in Abuja to train female candidates from seven political parties against disinformation, deepfakes and coordinated smear campaigns ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections, amid concerns that online attacks threaten their safety and electoral chances.

The European Union has raised concerns over growing digital attacks, disinformation and coordinated smear campaigns targeting women seeking elective offices ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Through its Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN II) Programme, the EU launched an initiative to equip female candidates with practical skills to identify, prevent and respond to online harassment and politically motivated attacks. The initiative brought together declared female candidates from seven political parties across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones for a two-day Digital Clinic for Women in the Race for 2027 Elections in Abuja.

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Online Attacks Threaten Women Politicians Safety

Organisers warned that manipulated videos, fabricated allegations and coordinated smear campaigns are threatening the political ambitions of women, with concerns that digital attacks could destroy their reputations and derail their electoral chances. Speaking at the opening, Executive Director of the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Dr Akin Akingbulu, warned that online attacks against women politicians could spill into the physical world. He said such attacks threaten their safety, political participation and chances of securing elective positions.

What begins as venom in the digital space no longer stays there, he said, adding that it finds its way onto the streets and its effects can be lethal. Akingbulu identified doctored videos, forged electoral documents and coordinated smear campaigns as emerging weapons against female politicians. He warned that fabricated content could destroy reputations built over decades within hours.

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According to him, a doctored video, a forged letter or a coordinated smear can destroy a reputation built over decades within a few hours. He said the consequences could extend beyond public embarrassment to influence political party decisions, trigger petitions, force candidate substitutions and generate disputes over electoral eligibility. The clinic is designed to move beyond raising awareness by providing candidates with practical tools to defend themselves against digital attacks.

Candidates Trained To Secure Online Accounts

Participants are being trained to secure their online accounts, identify deepfakes and forged documents, preserve digital evidence and respond effectively to coordinated disinformation campaigns. The programme also features a crisis simulation involving women journalists, during which candidates will confront scenarios involving fabricated content emerging at critical stages of an election campaign.

At the end of the exercise, each participant is expected to develop a personal Digital Shield Action Plan, strengthen her account security, maintain an evidence log and establish a tested crisis-response procedure. In a goodwill message, Programme Lead of the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), Vaneza Udegbe-Gregory, described women's decision to contest elections as an act of courage deserving protection and institutional support.

She noted that women in politics already contend with inadequate campaign financing, restrictive political party structures, discriminatory social expectations and political violence, adding that digital attacks have created another layer of intimidation. According to her, while male politicians are often challenged over their policies and political performance, women candidates frequently face attacks targeting their morality, physical appearance, marriages, families and private relationships.

Violence against women in politics is not the price women should have to pay for seeking public office, the message stated. The message stressed that protecting female candidates requires more than identifying digital threats. It urged them to understand how to document incidents, access reporting channels, obtain institutional support and secure their campaigns against intimidation.

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Political Parties Urged To Prevent Violence

It also called on political parties, electoral institutions, security agencies, media organisations and digital platforms to take greater responsibility for preventing and responding to violence against women in politics. The message added that women should not have to choose between their personal safety and their political ambitions. The initiative comes against the backdrop of persistent gender inequality in Nigeria's political representation.

Figures presented at the clinic showed that women account for 47.5 per cent of registered voters but secured fewer than five per cent of contested elective positions in the 2023 general elections. The disparity highlights the disconnect between women's participation in the electoral process as voters and their representation in political leadership.

Despite making up nearly half of registered voters, women remain significantly underrepresented in elective positions, with financial constraints, political violence, discriminatory practices and barriers within political parties limiting their participation. Participants were also urged to build solidarity networks across party lines, with organisers warning that attacks against individual female candidates could discourage other women from seeking elective offices. The goodwill message stated that organisers do not simply want more women to contest elections but want more women to succeed.

Networks Of Mutual Support Established

Akingbulu similarly urged the candidates to share experiences and establish networks of mutual support, irrespective of their political affiliations. He said the threats they face are the same and the best protection is a shared one. The clinic draws on a Real-Time Gendered Disinformation Tracker and forms part of the EU's broader intervention to strengthen democratic governance in Nigeria through the EU-SDGN II Programme. The intervention focuses on improving the information environment, strengthening electoral accountability and promoting inclusive political participation.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the initiative highlights the growing importance of digital safety in ensuring that women can pursue political leadership, engage voters and compete for public office without intimidation, reputational attacks or threats to their personal security.