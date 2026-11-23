Former Labour Party chairman Julius Abure and factional state chairmen endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027, promising six million votes, while the party's Nenadi Usman-led leadership rejected the gathering as unauthorized.

Former Labour Party National Chairman Julius Abure and some factional state chairmen of the party on Monday endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Abure announced the endorsement at a National Executive Council meeting attended by members of his National Working Committee, factional state chairmen and secretaries, and leaders of the Obidient Movement in the party Directorate of Mobilisation. Those present included former South-West National Vice Chairman Abayomi Arabambi, Chairman of the LP State Chairmen Forum Ceekay Igara, Deputy National Chairman Ayo Olufemi, and former National Legal Adviser Kehinde Edun.

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Labour Faction Pledges Six Million Votes For Tinubu 2027

In a video obtained by The PUNCH, the LP members were seen reciting the popular On Your Mandate anthem, signalling their support for Tinubu 2027 re-election bid. Abure said the faction was prepared to mobilise six million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 election, adding that its support would be backed by a coordinated mobilisation strategy across the country.

He said, We are bringing nothing less than six million votes to President Bola Tinubu at the ballot box in the 2027 elections. We are deliberately willing to rally our ward, state, regional and national leaders for the purpose of winning the election. Election is about strategy. It is not about making noise.

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It is not about shouting and walking on the streets. It is about calculation and planning. He added, Deliberately, we can show that. And so any candidate we support will win the election.

Abure Dismisses Peter Obi And Atiku As Tinubu Alternatives

The former LP chairman ruled out support for the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, questioning Obi ability to manage a diverse country. He said, Obi lacks the capacity and competence for us to support him in the next election. Atiku is also not an option.

Abure also compared Tinubu political relationships with those of Obi, arguing that the President had maintained the loyalty of people who worked with him over the years. He questioned the absence of some of Obi former political associates, including his former commissioners in Anambra State, his 2023 running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed, and businessman Valentine Ozigbo. He said, There is a wide gap of difference between Tinubu and Obi, who are the two leading presidential candidates.

However, Tinubu has succeeded in raising a pool of people who did not betray him. Those who were his chief of staff, those who were his CSOs, those who were his security personnel, his PAs, till today they are still working with him. Abure further questioned Obi ability to manage political relationships, saying, So a man who cannot put people together, who cannot build bridges, I believe will not be able to manage a diverse country like Nigeria.

He subsequently announced Tinubu as the candidate the faction would support in 2027. Earlier, Arabambi had also dismissed the campaign promises of other presidential aspirants, declaring the faction support for the President. He said, Forget what those skitmakers and political Nollywood actors are promising Nigerians. For us in the Labour Party, it is President Bola Tinubu till 2031.

Nenadi Leadership Rejects Unauthorised Endorsement Of Tinubu

He is our sole candidate going into this 2027 election. However, the Nenadi Usman-led leadership of the Labour Party rejected the endorsement, insisting that the gathering was not authorised by the party and did not represent its position. In a statement released while the NEC meeting was ongoing, the party National Publicity Secretary Ken Asogwa alerted the public and security agencies to what it described as an unauthorised meeting organised by former members.

The statement, titled Labour Party Alerts the Public and Police as Impersonators Plan to Hold a Phantom NEC Meeting in the Name of the Party, said no organ of the party had scheduled any meeting for the day. It described those behind the gathering as individuals working with erstwhile members of the party and urged Nigerians to disregard any communique issued in the party name.

The statement read, The Labour Party wishes to alert the general public, especially the law enforcement authorities, that none of its organs has scheduled any meeting of any kind for today. As a result, the Party enjoins the general public to disregard, as always, any statement or communique purporting to emanate from the gatherings of these miscreants.

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In the same vein, the Party wishes to urge the police and other law enforcement authorities to investigate these claims with a view to arresting the individuals whose pastime in recent times has become the impersonation of the Party. The Usman-led leadership added that it had petitioned the police over the planned gathering, providing details of the venue and urging the authorities to investigate.

Tinubu Campaigns For APC Governorship Candidates In Ibadan

The endorsement came as President Bola Tinubu continued his South-West re-election campaign, appearing at a rally in Ibadan where he publicly endorsed APC governorship candidates. Tinubu raised the hands of Senator Sharafadeen Alli, the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, at the party presidential campaign rally held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan. He also raised the hands of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, known as Yayi, the party candidate in Ogun State, and Obafemi Hamzat, its governorship candidate in Lagos State.

Introducing the candidates, the President told supporters, The governor you will vote for, I will show you. The event marked the South-West leg of the President re-election campaign and the seventh state rally he had attended since the exercise began in Kaduna on October 24. Tinubu, who arrived in Ibadan alongside his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said he was in the state to appreciate residents for their support during the 2023 presidential election.

He said, I am just here to say thank you for standing with us. You gave us votes in 2023, and I am sure you will do the same in 2027. The President kept his speech brief and asked the audience to observe a minute silence in honour of victims of a boat accident in Ukubie, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Friday.

Tinubu had earlier directed that the Ibadan rally be held without much fanfare in honour of those who died in the incident and in sympathy with their families. He also disclosed that he had met with traditional rulers in Oyo State, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Soun of Ogbomoso, expressing confidence in their support.

The President further promised improved electricity supply and industrial development, announcing that his administration had signed an agreement with Chinese automobile manufacturer Yutong to reopen the defunct Leyland factory in Ibadan for the assembly of compressed natural gas buses. The APC is seeking to take control of Oyo State from the incumbent administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, while Alli, who represents Oyo South in the Senate, emerged as the party consensus governorship candidate in May.

In Ogun State, Adeola, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District, is the APC governorship candidate, while Hamzat, the incumbent deputy governor of Lagos State, is flying the party flag in the 2027 governorship election. The endorsements placed the three governorship contests alongside Tinubu re-election campaign as the APC seeks to strengthen its political presence across the South-West.