Sahabi Ya'u Kaura Wins APC Zamfara North Senatorial Primary With 49,176 Votes

Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura has again emerged as the APC candidate for Zamfara North Senatorial District in the 2027 election, winning a fresh primary with 49,176 votes. He defeated Tijjani Yahaya Kaura and Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi after a court-ordered repeat election.

Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura has again emerged as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Zamfara North Senatorial District in the 2027 general election after winning the party's fresh primary election held on Monday.

Ya'u polled 49,176 votes to defeat two other aspirants, Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, who secured 9,628 votes, and Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who was announced to have scored 6,206 votes. Announcing the results, Chairman of the APC Zamfara North Senatorial District Primary Election Committee, Dr Auwal Abdullahi Aliyu, declared Ya'u winner after collating votes from the four local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

Also read Kaura wins Zamfara APC senatorial ticket amid violence

APC Committee Declares Primary Results Credible

Aliyu said the election was conducted in accordance with the party's guidelines and described the exercise as credible, adding that the process was accepted by the aspirants. He said: Having satisfied the requirements of the law and the APC primary election guidelines, I, Dr Auwal Abdullahi, Chairman of the APC Zamfara North Senatorial District Primary Election Committee, hereby declare Sahabi Ya'u Kaura the winner of the primary election.

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According to the results announced by the committee, Ya'u secured 21,689 votes in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, 19,017 in Zurmi, 3,815 in Shinkafi and 4,655 in Birnin Magaji. His closest challenger, Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, polled 6,586 votes in Kaura Namoda, 280 in Zurmi, 2,087 in Shinkafi and 675 in Birnin Magaji. Shinkafi, on his part, secured 150 votes in Kaura Namoda, 386 in Zurmi, 1,208 in Shinkafi and 858 in Birnin Magaji, according to the chairman.

The fresh primary followed a legal dispute instituted by Shinkafi against the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission and Senator Ya'u over alleged irregularities in the party's earlier primary election for the senatorial district. The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, had ordered the conduct of a fresh primary, a directive the APC accepted before fixing Monday for the repeat exercise.

Senator Kaura Set To Fly APC Flag In 2027

With the latest declaration, Ya'u is set to fly the APC flag in Zamfara North Senatorial District in the 2027 general election. The election was held across the four local government areas of Kaura Namoda, Zurmi, Shinkafi and Birnin Magaji, with the committee collating and announcing the final results. Party officials said the exercise was peaceful and complied with the guidelines set by the national leadership of the APC.

Ya'u's victory marks a repeat of his earlier win in the party's first primary, which was nullified by the appellate court following the suit filed by Shinkafi. Supporters of the senator celebrated the outcome, describing it as a validation of his popularity across the senatorial zone. The APC is expected to forward Ya'u's name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as its candidate for the Zamfara North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 polls.