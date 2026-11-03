El-Rufai Tells Supporters to Vote ADC in 2027 Elections Across Kaduna

Nasir El-Rufai directed supporters through ADC North-West vice chairman Hafsat Baba to vote for the party at all levels in 2027. Baba also raised concerns over insecurity and the arrest of over thirty loyalists.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed his supporters to vote for candidates of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) at all levels in the 2027 general elections.

The directive was issued through his ally, Hafsat Baba, the North-West vice chairman of the ADC, during a coalition meeting of support groups loyal to him in Kaduna State. El-Rufai urged his supporters to remain united, peaceful and law-abiding as they mobilise support for the ADC ahead of the general elections next year. Baba said the directive covers the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections across Kaduna State's 23 local government areas.

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She explained that the coalition meeting was convened to bring the various support groups together and coordinate their activities ahead of the general elections. The ADC zonal vice chairman also disclosed that the coalition planned to establish a database of El-Rufai's supporters across the state. She said the coalition would sustain regular engagements to strengthen their political mobilisation ahead of the elections.

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ADC supporters mobilise across Kaduna

According to her, ADC supporters were committed to sustaining the former governor's legacy, particularly in education, healthcare and empowerment. Baba also expressed concern over the insecurity in some parts of Kaduna State, specifically mentioning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, and Millennium City. She called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect the lives and property of residents of Kaduna State. The ADC chieftain alleged that over thirty supporters of El-Rufai had been arrested about two weeks before the meeting.

She questioned what she described as repeated arrests of the former governor's loyalists and urged security agencies to remain impartial. Baba said the security agencies should discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution. The meeting was attended by various support groups loyal to the former governor from across Kaduna State. The coalition is expected to continue coordinating its activities as the 2027 general elections approach.