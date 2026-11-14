Tinubu Assures Peaceful 2027 Elections, Orders Action on Plateau Attacks

President Bola Tinubu told voters in Jos that the 2027 elections will be peaceful and announced new security measures, including 1,000 forest guards and surveillance cameras, to address Plateau insecurity.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the 2027 general elections will be peaceful, warning individuals and groups plotting to unleash violence or intimidate voters that his administration will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the democratic process.

Tinubu Assures Peaceful 2027 Elections

The President said the Federal Government would ensure adequate security so citizens can exercise their constitutional rights without fear. He urged voters to ignore those seeking to provoke violence and turn out peacefully to cast their ballots. Tinubu spoke on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central Presidential Campaign Rally held at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos, Plateau State. The event took place on November 14, 2026.

Also read Plateau State political leaders endorse President Tinubu for 2027 re-election

He specifically encouraged Nigerians to obtain and safeguard their Permanent Voter Cards, describing them as powerful instruments for determining the countrys political and economic future. Do you have your voters registration cards? PVC, you have it? That is your weapon.

That is your weapon to prosperity. That is your roadmap. Use it effectively. Use it to vote APC.

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Do not worry about those people trying to provoke violence. We will take care of you. There will be peaceful elections. Go out and vote, the President told the enthusiastic crowd.

Tinubus assurance came against the backdrop of growing concerns over incidents of politically motivated violence in parts of the country as political parties intensify their campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections. The President had, in an earlier statement, condemned violence accompanying political activities, directing security agencies to act firmly against individuals attempting to disrupt public order.

He had maintained that political competition should focus on ideas, programmes, and policies that improve the welfare of Nigerians, rather than intimidation, hostility, or physical confrontation between supporters of rival parties. At the Jos rally, Tinubu reiterated his determination to ensure a peaceful electoral atmosphere, urging the electorate not to allow threats of violence to discourage their participation in the democratic process.

He also appealed for electoral support for APC candidates at all levels, encouraging voters to support the party in the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections. APC, from top to bottom. APC, progress, he declared, drawing cheers from party supporters. Beyond his assurances on electoral security, the President announced fresh measures to address the prolonged insecurity in Plateau State, where recurring attacks have resulted in killings, destruction of homes and the displacement of several communities.

New Security Measures for Plateau State

He said 1,000 forest guards were undergoing training for deployment, while surveillance cameras his administration had earlier promised had already been procured to enhance intelligence gathering, early warning systems, and rapid response to security threats. Tinubu said he had directed security agencies to intensify operations against those responsible for violent attacks and ensure lasting peace across the state. I have directed all the security agencies to take decisive action and sustain peace and stability on the Plateau.

What we should be getting is prosperity, not havoc, not crisis. Our government is not elected to inflict wounds on one another or to bury people. We have to lift people up from adversity to prosperity, he declared. The President said the security arrangements would target threats facing rural communities, where farmers and other residents have been forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods.

We are reinforcing security deployment and strengthening coordination and rapid response. One thousand forest guards are undergoing training right now. You will feel them. You will see them.

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You will feel secure in your villages and communities. The surveillance cameras are already procured, as I promised. They will further strengthen early detection and early warning security operations, he assured residents. Tinubu also pledged to rebuild communities destroyed by attacks and facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

Tinubu Pledges Community Rebuild and Return

He said the Federal Government would work closely with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other relevant stakeholders to rehabilitate affected settlements and restore normal economic and social activities. I assure those displaced that we will rebuild your communities. We will rebuild your communities, and we will bring you back. To our displaced families, I say once again, the government is working to see you return, to bring you back, to rebuild your communities.

We will work with Caleb Mutfwang and other leaders to rebuild those communities and take you back to settle in the comfort of where you belong, he said. The President recalled the devastation he witnessed during his previous visit to Plateau, saying the suffering inflicted on innocent residents by years of violent conflict had remained a source of deep concern to him.

He said although he could not travel extensively into the affected communities during that visit, he received detailed reports from Governor Mutfwang and witnessed the anguish of victims. When I last visited, I was limited to the airport. Forgive me if you did not see me in the hinterland, but I saw the devastation. I got the report from the governor.

Agro-Cargo Hub and Voter Mobilization Push

I saw horror, he said. Tinubu, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the APC, also pledged to transform the Jos airport into an agro-cargo hub for agricultural exports. The President used the rally to canvass for votes, urging the electorate to exercise their right by voting with their permanent voter card. That is your weapon to prosperity; that is your roadmap.

Use it effectively well. Use it to vote APC, he said. Do not worry about vagabonds. Do not worry about purveyors of violence.

We will take care of you. There will be peaceful elections. Go out and vote; vote for the candidates of the APC. The rally drew party heavyweights, including Lalong and Dariye, who endorsed Tinubu ahead of the Jos event.