Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi have pledged overwhelming support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027 during PBAT Door-to-Door Movement rallies.

Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State have pledged massive votes for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, declaring their states' support for his second-term bid.

The governors made the pledge during separate rallies organised by the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, a support group mobilising votes for the President ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speaking at the movement's rally in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, Diri said the majority of the Ijaw people supported Tinubu and would vote overwhelmingly for him in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Also read 2027: Bayelsa East unites for Tinubu as APC strengthens mobilization

Diri, who described himself as the Governor-General of the Ijaw nation, said the Ijaw people and the president were in the same political boat. He added that as master mariners and navigators, they would not sink but sail to victory. Earlier, during a courtesy visit by the PBAT Door-To-Door Movement leadership to Government House, Yenagoa, Diri commended the support group for championing the president's re-election across the country.

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He said Tinubu's footprints in Bayelsa, including the ongoing construction of phase two of the Nembe-Brass Road, tax waivers for the state's independent power plant, and the coastal highway project, were among the benefits of his administration. Diri commended Tompolo's commitment to the president's re-election, noting it was the first time an Ijaw had led such a national political campaign.

He said, This is the first time an Ijaw son is carrying a presidential campaign across states on this magnitude, and as a people who over the years have been talking about injustice and recognition, we are proud of Tompolo. He also thanked the support group's leader for presenting 25 vehicles for the president's campaign in the state and dismissed claims that a certain party was an Ijaw party.

Diri Declares APC Is The Ijaw Party

He said the real Ijaw party in Nigeria is the APC, which he, as Governor General of the Ijaw nation, and Tompolo, as well as other prominent Ijaw sons and daughters, belong to. Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Limited, Engr. Kestin Pondi, who represented Tompolo, said the visit was to inaugurate the state chapter of the PBAT Door-To-Door Movement.

Pondi acknowledged Governor Diri's role in the president's re-election bid and expressed confidence that, working together, Tinubu would win the election. He described the president as a bold, courageous leader who put Nigeria first in his reform agenda, stressing that he deserves a second term to consolidate the gains recorded so far. Pondi also said the movement was established to take the President's policies and achievements to households across the country.

Present during the visit were the Deputy Governor, Dr Peter Akpe; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Michael Ogbere; the state APC Chairman, Hon. Warman Ogoriba; legislators and members of the state executive council; and other political office holders. In Bayelsa, Diri also acknowledged the donation of 25 vehicles for the President's campaign in the state and commended the movement's commitment to Tinubu's re-election.

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Ebonyi Governor Pledges Massive Votes For Tinubu

In Ebonyi State, Governor Francis Nwifuru also assured Tinubu of massive votes, expressing confidence that the APC would record an overwhelming victory in the state. Speaking during the inauguration of the Ebonyi chapter of the movement, Nwifuru said the state was firmly behind the President and would support his re-election. He predicted that Tinubu would secure more than 80 per cent of the votes in Ebonyi, describing the state as an APC stronghold.

The governor thanked the President for appointing an Ebonyi indigene as Minister of Works, describing the appointment as evidence of confidence in the South-East. He also commended the minister's performance and ongoing infrastructure projects, saying they demonstrated the federal government's commitment to the state. At the Ebonyi rally, Pondi described Tinubu as a courageous leader who had taken difficult decisions to reform the economy, particularly through the removal of fuel subsidy.

Pondi Details Economic Reforms And Infrastructure Gains

He said the reforms had increased allocations to state governments, giving them more resources to pay salaries and pensions and execute infrastructure projects. Pondi added that the administration had also introduced measures to strengthen state policing and decentralise electricity generation and distribution. He disclosed that the movement had donated 25 campaign vehicles to support its mobilisation activities in Ebonyi. The vehicles, equipped with public address systems and generators, are expected to facilitate door-to-door campaigns across the state.

Also speaking in Ebonyi, the National Coordinator of the movement, Sunday Asuku, urged residents to support Tinubu's second-term ambition, while endorsing Nwifuru's administration. The Deputy Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi, Chinedu Alphonsus-Nwali, assured the delegation that the party was ready to mobilise voters across communities in the state.