Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest, endorsed Labour Party candidate Chima Anyaso for Bende Federal Constituency at a rally in Item, Abia State, while also backing President Tinubu and Governor Otti.

Nigerian social media celebrity and All Progressives Congress member Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has declared support for Labour Party candidate Chima Anyaso ahead of the 2027 House of Representatives election in Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State.

The declaration was made on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, during a political rally in Item, Bende Local Government Area. At the rally, Okechukwu pledged to deploy his influence, resources and network to support Anyaso's ambition. Okechukwu described Anyaso as a successful businessman with strong leadership qualities and a commitment to community development. He also noted Anyaso's contributions to philanthropy and the economic empowerment of his people.

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Chief Priest Endorses Labour Party Candidate

The endorsement is notable because Anyaso is contesting on the platform of the Labour Party against the incumbent representative, who serves as Deputy Speaker. Okechukwu, meanwhile, is associated with the City Boys Movement, a political support group backing President Bola Tinubu. Despite the difference in their political affiliations, Okechukwu expressed confidence in Anyaso's capacity to provide effective representation for the constituency.

In an Instagram post accompanied by a video, Okechukwu also declared support for President Bola Tinubu and Abia State Governor Alex Otti. He said he wanted Otti to remain in office to continue his administration's work, while politicians he considered ineffective should leave power.

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"My interest is to make sure the right people like @alexottiofr continue with the good work and the wrong people who could not perform should leave power," he wrote. He also declared, "Bende is for Asiwaju, Otti and Ofuji," referring to President Bola Tinubu, Otti and Anyaso, whose nickname is Ofuji. Okechukwu said he received a warm reception at the rally despite his political affiliation and support for Tinubu's re-election.

Candidate Promises Development Agenda

"I came here, they welcomed me, they celebrated me regardless of my party and my solid support for the re-election of President @officialasiwajubat. Nobody booed me, nobody shouted Obi, Obi, Obi," he said. Addressing the gathering, Anyaso said his ambition was driven by a desire to improve the socioeconomic fortunes of Bende through purposeful representation and a development-oriented legislative agenda.

He said his commitment to public service was informed by the need to expand development opportunities and address the concerns of communities across the constituency. Anyaso also said his political engagement was geared towards supporting the continuity of the administration of Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, beyond 2027. He stressed the importance of effective representation at the National Assembly in complementing the state government's development efforts and addressing the needs and aspirations of communities across Bende Federal Constituency.

The rally provided an opportunity for the candidate to engage residents, outline his political ambition and reaffirm his commitment to constituency development. Political activities have continued to gather momentum across Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections, with aspirants and their supporters intensifying consultations and political engagements.

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Anyaso's ambition to unseat the incumbent, who currently occupies the Bende Federal Constituency seat and serves as Deputy Speaker, is expected to make the contest one of the closely watched legislative races in the state.