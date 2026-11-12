Court Orders NDC To Submit Uche Nwole As Imo East Senatorial Candidate For 2027

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Nigeria Democratic Congress to forward Uche Nwole's name to INEC as its duly elected candidate for Imo East Senatorial District in the 2027 election, sacking Hon. Onyeagucha Uchechukwu.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to immediately forward the name of Uche Nwole to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) as its duly elected candidate for the Imo East Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

Court Orders NDC Submit Nwole Name

The court also ordered INEC to immediately publish Nwole's name as done for candidates of other political parties for the January 16, 2027 election. Justice Mohammed Umar delivered the judgment in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1225/2026. The NDC, INEC and Hon. Onyeagucha Uchechukwu were the first to third defendants respectively.

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The court granted all seven principal reliefs sought by the plaintiff. The plaintiff alleged that although he secured the highest number of valid votes cast in the primary election, the party sidelined him and chose the third defendant as its flag bearer for the senatorial poll. Justice Umar said that after careful examination of all the evidence adduced in the matter, he was satisfied that the plaintiff's case deserved to succeed.

The court held that the NDC duly conducted primary elections, which were duly monitored by INEC, for all aspirants seeking to be nominated as the party's candidate to contest the elective position of Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the 2027 general election. The judge held that the primary election was conducted in compliance with Sections 84(1) and (2), as well as Section 86 of the Electoral Act 2026.

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NDC Cannot Nominate Consensus Candidate

The court further declared that upon a careful construction and interpretation of Section 87(1), (2) and (3) of the Electoral Act 2026, the NDC, having conducted a primary election in accordance with Sections 84(1) and (2) and 86 of the Electoral Act, cannot lawfully nominate a consensus candidate to contest the office of Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

Justice Umar held that the Nigeria Democratic Congress, being a body established by law, must at all times obey its constitution, respect, observe and implement its own guidelines, rules and regulations, and comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended in all its programmes and activities. The court issued an order mandating the NDC to immediately forward the plaintiff's name to INEC as its duly elected candidate, who emerged from the primary election monitored by INEC and conducted in accordance with Sections 84(1) and (2) and 86 of the Electoral Act 2026, to contest the office of Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

The court also granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the NDC from nominating or submitting any name other than the plaintiff's, and restraining, barring and prohibiting INEC from accepting, listing and publishing in the final list of candidates any purported candidate from the NDC who magically emerged from a purported primary election that was never held and never monitored by INEC, or any purported consensus candidate presented by the party whose nomination breached the law and does not comply with the express provisions of Sections 87(1) and (3) of the Electoral Act 2026, to contest the office of Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

INEC Barred From Listing Other Candidates

INEC was also restrained from accepting, listing or publishing the name of any other purported NDC candidate who allegedly emerged from a primary election that was neither conducted nor monitored by the commission. The court barred the electoral body from recognising any purported consensus candidate whose nomination violated Sections 87(1) and (3) of the Electoral Act 2026.

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Justice Umar held that the NDC had conducted primary elections for aspirants seeking its ticket for the Imo East Senatorial District, with INEC monitoring the exercise. He further ruled that having conducted the primaries, the party could not subsequently nominate a consensus candidate for the same seat. The court also found that Nwole had satisfied all statutory requirements to participate in the party's direct primary election and emerge as its candidate for the 2027 senatorial contest.

The court directed INEC to immediately accept, enlist and publish Nwole's name in the final list of candidates for the Imo East Senatorial District seat. The judgment followed a suit in which the NDC, INEC and Hon. Onyeagucha Uchechukwu were the first to third defendants. The plaintiff alleged that although he secured the highest number of valid votes cast in the primary election, the party sidelined him and chose the third defendant as its flag bearer for the senatorial poll.

Justice Umar said that, after careful examination of all the evidence adduced in the matter, he was satisfied that the plaintiff's case deserved to succeed. He therefore granted all seven principal reliefs the plaintiff sought. The court consequently directed INEC to immediately accept, enlist and publish Nwole's name in the final list of candidates for the Imo East Senatorial District seat.