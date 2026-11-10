APC Chairman Says Christians Back Muslim-Muslim Ticket for 2027 Election

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda says most Christians consulted are comfortable with the Tinubu-Shettima Muslim-Muslim ticket for 2027 and denies the party is behind the ADC leadership crisis.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, has said most Christians consulted by the party are comfortable with the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yilwatda stated this during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday night, dismissing concerns that the religious composition of the presidency could marginalise Christians. He said Christians who initially feared that the arrangement would suppress their voices had since realised that they remained represented in the administration. Most Christians that we have engaged and spoken to, they are very okay with the Muslim-Muslim ticket, he said.

Also read APC Chairman Says Tinubu Fit for 2027, Dismisses Health and Muslim-Muslim Ticket Concerns

Christians Comfortable With Muslim Muslim Ticket

The thought and the fear of most Christians was that the Muslim-Muslim ticket may suppress their voices, but their voices are heard loud and clear now. Yilwatda also dismissed concerns that Tinubu's religion had exposed Christians to discrimination or persecution during his three years in office. He argued that no Christian had been molested or denied their rights or privileges on religious grounds under the administration.

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He pointed to Christians from the North holding key government positions, including himself as APC National Chairman, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd. ). Beyond the office of the Vice-President, are there other offices that have been given to Christian communities in the North? The answer is yes.

I am the National Chairman of the party. I am a Christian. The SGF is a Christian. And there are so many ministers, he said.

Tinubu Physically Capable Of Contesting In 2027

He said Kaduna had never had a Christian as a cabinet minister before, adding that Christians now serve in principal ministries including Humanitarian Affairs, Water Resources and Defence, as well as several other appointments. On the President's health and fitness to seek re-election in 2027, Yilwatda maintained that Tinubu was physically capable of contesting. He also defended Tinubu's absence from some campaign rallies, arguing that the President's constitutional responsibilities would not allow him to attend every party engagement.

According to him, some government officials had been advised to attend selected rallies to ensure that governance was not disrupted by campaign activities. He dismissed suggestions that the Muslim-Muslim ticket would weaken the party's electoral prospects, particularly in the North-Central region. On the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress, Yilwatda denied allegations that the APC was behind the party's internal dispute following a Federal High Court judgment invalidating the David Mark-led leadership.

He questioned the opposition party's decision to blame the ruling party for a dispute arising from a legal action instituted by one of its members. He recalled that in 2019 the APC lost all Zamfara elections in court because it conducted congresses outside the timetable prescribed by INEC, adding that the party took responsibility instead of blaming others.

Atiku 2023 Win Attributed To PDP Structure

He said the ADC should carry out an internal review, put its house in order and, where possible, appeal the judgment instead of blaming the APC. Yilwatda also expressed confidence that Tinubu would defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in a free and fair election. He attributed Atiku's performance in the 2023 presidential election largely to the political structure of the Peoples Democratic Party rather than his personal popularity.

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He did not win because of Atiku; he won because of the structure of the PDP. It was the PDP that brought Atiku, not Atiku winning on his own, he said. He argued that Atiku no longer had the political structure to secure overwhelming votes in the North and other parts of the country.

Post Election Rewards Not Classified As Vote Buying

The APC chairman also defended the N10 million incentive announced by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for political wards in Rivers State that deliver victory for President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. Yilwatda maintained that the proposed reward would not amount to vote-buying if it was paid after the election, arguing that it was intended to recognise political performance rather than influence voters.

He said the timing of the payment was a critical factor in determining whether the arrangement constituted vote-buying. If the money is given after the election has been concluded, the winner has been declared and there is nothing at stake again, if the court has proven and all the legal processes have been followed, that you legally delivered your ward, by giving you N10 million, I do not see it as vote-buying, never, he said.

He acknowledged that offering the money before the election to influence voters would amount to vote-buying. If he wants to engage in vote-buying, he would have said: I am going to give you N10 million, so use the money to buy votes on election day so they can vote for President Tinubu for me. That is vote-buying, Yilwatda added.

On the leadership of the National Assembly after the 2027 general election, the APC chairman said the Senate would determine who emerges as its president, adding that the party would not dictate the choice of principal officers.