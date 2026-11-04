CAN disowns Archbishop Chianson and group over political mobilisation for 2027

The Christian Association of Nigeria says Archbishop Chivir Chianson is not its General Secretary and has no mandate to speak for the body, which remains politically neutral ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has disowned Archbishop Chivir Chianson over his alleged claim to the position of its General Secretary, saying he has no authority to speak or act on its behalf.

CAN also distanced itself from a group accused of using its name to mobilise support for a political candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections. CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh said this in a statement, warning that neither Chianson nor the group he represents has any official affiliation or institutional relationship with the association. He said CAN had not authorised, endorsed or mandated the cleric or his group to organise or promote any political mobilisation in its name.

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Okoh said any political position, endorsement or activity attributed to them should not be mistaken for the official position of the Christian body. He reaffirmed CAN's commitment to political neutrality ahead of the 2027 elections. For the avoidance of doubt, Archbishop Chivir Chianson is not the General Secretary of CAN and has no authority or mandate to speak or act on its behalf, the statement said.

CBCN Endorsement Of President Tinubu

The association maintained that the endorsement represented neither its institutional position nor an authorised political decision by the association. The clarification followed public comments surrounding the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), whose Secretary-General is Chianson. In September, the conference announced its support for Tinubu's re-election during its 2026 synod. The President-General of the conference, Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas, announced the endorsement while speaking at the organisation's 2026 synod.

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Chianson also reportedly predicted on a national TV show that Tinubu would win re-election, saying, God told us President Tinubu will win. He is not only going to win, he will perform better. PUNCH Online cannot confirm this statement. CAN warned against what it described as attempts by individuals and groups without official connections to appropriate its identity and exploit its name for political or personal interests.

It said that, as the umbrella body representing Christians across Nigeria, it had a responsibility to protect the interests of the Christian community and contribute to national development. Reaffirming its position ahead of the 2027 elections, CAN said it would continue to engage national issues objectively and hold political leaders accountable, irrespective of their party affiliations, without endorsing any political party or candidate.

CAN Urges Media To Verify Credentials

Okoh stressed that the association would not endorse any political candidate or party ahead of the 2027 elections. The association urged Christians, members of the public and media organisations to disregard claims of official representation by Chianson and his group. It specifically called on TVC News and other media organisations to exercise due diligence in verifying the credentials and institutional affiliations of individuals presented as representatives of CAN.

The Christian body added that it would take appropriate steps to protect its name, identity and institutional integrity against unauthorised representation and misrepresentation. The statement comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections.