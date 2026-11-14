Atiku Pledges to Restore Fuel and Electricity Subsidies, Continue Kolmani Oil Exploration if Elected in 2027

ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar promised at a Bauchi rally to restore petroleum and electricity subsidies, continue oil exploration at Kolmani, and complete the Mambilla hydro project if elected in 2027.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, has promised to restore subsidies on petroleum products and electricity if elected president in the 2027 general elections.

He also pledged to continue oil exploration at the Kolmani oil field in Bauchi State, tackle insecurity in the North-East and across Nigeria, and complete the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power project. Atiku made the promises on Saturday during his campaign visit to Bauchi State, at a rally held at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

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He called on the electorate to support all ADC candidates, from the presidential election down to the councillorship elections, saying his administration would prioritise the welfare and development of the people. Atiku expressed appreciation to the people of Bauchi for their consistent electoral support in previous elections and promised not to take their loyalty for granted. He said, Believe me, if you go by the past results, you are the state that has supported me the most with votes.

I shall never forget that. And if you give me another opportunity, let me tell you three things I can do for you. I have already promised all Nigerians that I will restore the petroleum subsidy. Not only that, I will also restore subsidies on electricity power.

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I will restore security in the northeast and the country in general. I also promise that I will continue the exploitation of petroleum in Kolmani, Bauchi. If I am voted in, I swear to you I will continue the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power project in the northeast, he added. The former Vice-President has previously made the restoration of petrol subsidy a major part of his 2027 campaign pitch, arguing that Nigerians have not seen sufficient benefits from the policy's removal.

Atiku Questions Petrol Subsidy Funds

In previous interviews, Atiku questioned the whereabouts of funds generated after President Tinubu ended the petrol subsidy upon assuming office in May 2023. He said, I did not oppose the removal of the oil subsidy, but where is the money? Where did it go? It was intended to reduce poverty and help children attend school.

Where is the money now? It seems they are just stealing it. If elected, I will bring back the oil subsidy, and whoever stole the money must refund it, he said. His declaration came after the Federal Government provided a fresh estimate of the financial gains from the subsidy reform.

Taiwo Oyedele said the removal of the subsidy generated N15.8 trillion in resources for the federation between June 2023 and December 2025. Oyedele said the figure reflected increased revenue mobilisation, including the effect of the naira value of dollar-denominated transactions following the government's exchange-rate reforms. Atiku disputed the government's presentation of the gains from the reforms.

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ADC Challenges Federation Revenue Accounts

In a separate statement, his camp challenged the Tinubu administration to account for approximately N30 trillion in federation revenues, deductions, savings and transfers which it said required transparent reconciliation. He argued that the resources released by subsidy removal should have produced more visible improvements in Nigerians' lives, particularly in security, education, infrastructure and employment. The government successfully removed the subsidy, but we do not know where the money went, Atiku said.

If they had used the money for development, to solve security problems, for education, and to create opportunities for the youth, it would be different. If elected, I can remove the subsidy and use the money to do all these properly. Atiku also urged the people of Bauchi to protect their votes during the forthcoming elections, stressing the need for voters to ensure that their ballots were counted and the results transmitted before leaving their polling units.

Atiku Urges Bauchi Voters to Protect Ballots

He said, I want you to make sure you come out in your thousands, you vote for ADC, you ensure that the votes are counted and you ensure that the results are transmitted before you leave the polling unit. You are very well known for protecting your democratic rights. Please do so, from the presidential election up to the state assembly election.

The former Vice-President further expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to Bauchi to solicit support, promising to reciprocate the confidence reposed in him by the people if elected.