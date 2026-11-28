Vice-President Kashim Shettima told an APC rally in Enugu that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are contesting the 2027 election to make money and foment trouble, while the ADC campaign council accused him of personal attacks and demanded evidence.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi are not contesting the 2027 presidential election to win but to make money and foment trouble.

ADC Rejects Shettima Personal Attacks

He spoke at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Enugu on Saturday. The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council rejected the remarks, accusing Shettima of personal attacks instead of defending the economic record of President Bola Tinubu. The council said he failed to address hardship, rising food prices, transport costs and electricity tariffs. Shettima expressed confidence that Tinubu would defeat the opposition in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Also read Shettima Accuses Atiku and Obi of Running for Money and Mischief

He also questioned Atiku's campaign activities, claiming the former Vice-President had visited only six states, none of them in the South.

"I dare to say, without any fear of contradiction, that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and my friend, Peter Onwuazi Grigori Obi, are not in this contest to win the election," Shettima said. "They are in this contest principally, one, to make money; two, to prevent mischief after losing the election. " He added that with supporters' votes, the APC would soundly defeat the two men.

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He also declared that the party would finally retire Atiku to Yola to continue his traditional role as the Waziri of Adamawa. Turning to Obi, Shettima appealed to Tinubu to appoint the former Anambra governor as chairman of the South East Development Commission. He described the position as about the only job Obi was fit to do. Shettima urged supporters to vote for Tinubu, the APC governor in Enugu State and other party candidates from top to bottom in 2027.

ADC Council Questions Shettima Contributions

The ADC campaign council responded in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu. It said Shettima had failed to show what he had contributed to improving Nigerians' living conditions since taking office. The council said his focus on Atiku's campaign activities rather than the country's economic difficulties exposed the administration's inability to defend its record.

It called the allegation that Atiku and Obi were contesting to make money and foment trouble baseless and demanded evidence or a withdrawal.

"His office does not turn a malicious invention into a fact; it only exposes the man spreading it as a shameless peddler of lies, too hollow to defend his government's record and too reckless to respect the office he holds," Shaibu said. The opposition campaign council also faulted Shettima's suggestion that Atiku's political activities were restricted to the North.

It said Atiku had taken his campaign message across the country and that his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, is from the South.

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"Shettima calls Atiku's campaign divisive while attempting to confine Atiku's appeal to his place of origin. Atiku has taken his Affordable Life message to voters across Nigeria and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, is from the South," the statement said. The council challenged Shettima to explain his influence in the Tinubu administration.

ADC Alleges Shettima Marginalised In Government

It alleged that several individuals, including the President's wife, his son Seyi Tinubu, the Chief of Staff and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, wielded greater political influence than him. It said Shettima should direct his frustration at those who had allegedly relegated him to the background rather than blame the opposition for his perceived political marginalisation. The statement also recalled Shettima's description of former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as an "ice cream seller" during the 2023 campaign.

On the economy, the ADC campaign council said Atiku had presented proposals to reduce food and energy costs, encourage local production, ease the tax burden on low-income earners and provide relief for struggling households. It challenged Shettima to address those proposals instead of trading insults.

"A political handshake is worthless to a parent who cannot afford a meal or a manufacturer who cannot afford to run a factory. A mascot can entertain an APC crowd; he cannot answer for the bill Nigerians have been forced to pay," the statement added. The council dismissed Shettima's threat to retire Atiku from active politics after 2027.

ADC Argues Atiku Remains Politically Relevant

It argued that Atiku remained politically relevant despite leaving office more than two decades ago and that Nigerians, not the Vice-President, would determine his political future through their votes. It said the January 16, 2027 election would give voters the opportunity to decide who should leave the political stage.

Shettima had told APC supporters in Enugu that Atiku would be retired to concentrate on his traditional title as Waziri of Adamawa, while suggesting Obi could be appointed chairman of the South-East Development Commission.