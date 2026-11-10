Atiku Abubakar Will Contest 2027, ADC Spokesperson Okonkwo Insists

ADC spokesperson Okonkwo says Atiku Abubakar will be on the 2027 ballot and win, rejecting APC pressure and leadership dispute claims.

Okonkwo, a spokesperson for the ADC, has said that Atiku Abubakar will appear on the ballot in 2027 and go on to win the presidency. He made the claim in a post on X on Tuesday, arguing that pressure from the ruling All Progressives Congress was deepening his belief in the former vice-president's chances.

In his remarks, Okonkwo accused the APC of trying to block Atiku's presidential bid and insisted those efforts would not succeed. He compared the present situation with the 2007 presidential election, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo was alleged to have used the machinery of the state against his then vice-president to keep him out of the race.

Also read PT State of the Race: Atiku's 2027 ambition caught in ADC's survival battle

How the 2007 Precedent Shapes Atiku's Path

Okonkwo's central argument is that Atiku overcame a similar attempt in 2007 by taking his case to the courts, and that the same route will work again ahead of 2027. He said the former vice-president secured his place through legal action rather than political concessions.

Okonkwo wrote that the APC should study history and understand that Atiku cannot be stopped. He claimed that Obasanjo, despite using every resource of the security apparatus, failed to prevent Atiku from contesting in 2007. He added that God and the people of Nigeria were on Atiku's side.

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Court Ruling on ADC Leadership Draws Criticism

Okonkwo's latest comments follow his earlier accusation against Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja. He claimed the judge was being used to weaken opposition parties through judicial decisions, and he said the ruling that nullified the leadership led by David Mark was part of a scheme to keep Atiku off the 2027 ballot.

According to Okonkwo, the judgment was designed to remove the ADC and its presidential candidate from the electoral contest. He also cited an earlier matter involving the National Forum of Former Legislators, in which he said the Court of Appeal described the judge's conduct using the terms 'judicial rascality' and 'judicial impertinence'.

Okonkwo further questioned the decision to move the latest leadership dispute from the court of Justice Emeka Nwite to Justice Lifu's court. He described the transfer as suspicious and said the judiciary was being used to pursue political goals rather than to uphold justice. He said the real target of these moves was Atiku and the ADC.

Challenge to Nafiu Bala Gombe and Fair Hearing Concerns

Okonkwo challenged the legal standing of Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC national officer who is contesting the party's leadership arrangement. He alleged that Gombe took part in decisions that led to the dissolution of the party's former National Working Committee and the rise of the David Mark-led leadership.

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According to Okonkwo, the ADC National Executive Committee approved the new leadership on July 29, 2025, in the presence of INEC, after the commission had received the required 21-day notice. He argued that Gombe could not challenge an arrangement he had allegedly helped approve.

Okonkwo also said the court made orders affecting ADC candidates, including Atiku, who he maintained was not a party to the proceedings. He asked how an order could affect Atiku when he had not been a party to the case, arguing that the principle of fair hearing had already been breached because the former vice-president had no chance to defend his political interests.

What the Leadership Dispute Means for 2027

Okonkwo insisted that Atiku and the ADC will both be on the ballot in 2027 and will win the presidential election for the security and welfare of Nigerians. He said the party's internal leadership dispute should not stop ADC members who voted for Atiku from presenting him as their presidential candidate.

The remarks show that the ADC leadership contest, the court proceedings before Justice Lifu, and the question of who can represent the party are now closely tied to Atiku's 2027 ambition. Okonkwo's statements place the ADC's position at the centre of a legal and political fight over who will carry its banner in the presidential race.