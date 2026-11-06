Atiku Appoints Abdul-Aziz Naibi Abubakar as Special Assistant for Northwest Regional Coordination

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has appointed Abdul-Aziz Naibi Abubakar as Special Assistant on Northwest Regional Coordination to oversee campaign activities in Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna states ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has appointed Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar as his Special Assistant on Northwest Regional Coordination ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Abubakar announced his appointment in a statement posted on his X account on Friday, saying he would coordinate campaign activities across Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna states.

Abubakar said he would support campaign activities across Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna states, thanking Atiku for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said, I am deeply grateful to H.E. Atiku Abubakar for finding me worthy of this responsibility. His consistent commitment to youth inclusiveness and good governance has, for decades, provided a genuine platform for young Nigerians to grow, learn, and participate meaningfully in politics.

Also read Court voids Atiku Abubakar ADC presidential candidacy and all 2027 nominations over illegal leadership

That legacy continues to inspire many of us. We will work relentlessly until we secure victory for him in 2027. Tinubu must go! The appointment places Abubakar in charge of coordinating political activities across Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna states.

Atiku Expands Political Network Ahead Of 2027 Election

Announcing the appointment in a statement shared on his X account on Friday, Abubakar expressed appreciation to Atiku for the confidence reposed in him. He pledged to work towards securing victory for the former Vice-President in the 2027 presidential election, while describing Atiku's commitment to youth participation and good governance as a source of inspiration. The appointment highlights Atiku's continued efforts to expand his political network and strengthen his grassroots presence ahead of the next general election.

Advertisement

With political alignments already taking shape, the coming months are expected to test the strength of the various political camps positioning themselves for the 2027 contest. Meanwhile, a recent court judgment has raised questions about Atiku's candidacy. The court, in a ruling delivered by Justice Peter Lifu on Thursday, invalidated the leadership of the African Democratic Congress and the decisions taken under it, including the process that produced Atiku as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Court Invalidates ADC Leadership In Ruling Against Atiku

Justice Lifu ruled that the Mark-led caretaker committee was illegally constituted and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise decisions taken by the party under its leadership. However, Atiku and the ADC have rejected the ruling and vowed to challenge it at the Court of Appeal. The former Vice-President has also insisted that his presidential campaign would continue despite the judgment.

This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. You can now comfortably earn US Dollars when you acquire premium domains for as low as $3000 and profit $15,000-$35,000. Ideal for professionals like Entrepreneurs, Doctors, Civil/Public servants, IT Experts, Accountants ETC. Stay informed and ahead of the curve!

Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive content. Don't miss a headline - join now!