Tinubu asks Ondo for 1.2m votes in 2027 as APC rallies in Akure

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, urged Ondo State voters to deliver at least 1.2 million votes in the January 16, 2027 presidential election at an APC rally in Akure.

President Bola Tinubu has asked voters in Ondo State to deliver at least 1.2 million votes for him in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

He made the demand at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Akure on Wednesday, where he was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima. The president also urged the party in Ondo to close ranks and recognise Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the coordinator of his campaigns in the state. Tinubu said he expected no less than 1.2 million votes from Ondo out of the 2.1 million registered voters in the state.

Also read Tinubu’s visit to Ondo will deepen, strengthen party unity ahead of 2027

Voter Card Collection Status

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared that about 1.8 million voters have collected their Permanent Voter Cards in the state, leaving about 200,000 cards uncollected a few months before the election. It is our expectation that Ondo should be able to deliver 1.2 million votes out of the 1.8 million PVCs collected so far, he said. But the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, gave a different figure for registration and collection.

He said Ondo State had about 2.4 million registered voters, but only 1.4 million had collected their PVCs. By the last count, we have 2.4 million registered voters in Ondo State. Out of the 2.4 million registered voters, only 1.4 million voter cards have been collected. Close to one million PVCs are still lying at INEC offices, he said.

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Uzodimma urged residents who had yet to collect their cards to visit INEC offices, stressing that having a PVC is necessary to participate in the election. The question is, without your PVC, how would you support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu? I therefore urge you to go to the INEC offices and collect all your PVCs so that on January 16, you will be eligible to vote, he said.

He also said APC governors across the country were united in their support for Tinubu's re-election and committed to sustaining the administration's achievements. I bring you greetings from the governors of the APC. All of us are united, and we have agreed to throw our weight behind our President, he said.

APC Unity and Support

The Imo governor said he had listened to speakers at the rally enumerate the achievements of the Tinubu administration across the six geopolitical zones, including the South-West, South-East, South-South and Northern Nigeria. He lauded the political leaders in Ondo State for their support for the president but urged them to set aside their differences and work together. I have also seen the enthusiasm. All the leaders in Ondo State are in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It is an incredible outing. If you are united, you can achieve great things through teamwork. If you love your neighbour as yourself, you must be ready to make sacrifices, he said. Describing Ondo as a stronghold of the president, Uzodimma said the state had a responsibility to demonstrate its loyalty through massive votes for Tinubu.

Ondo State is like a won state of President Tinubu. Do you agree with me? Charity begins at home. You must come out en masse, drop all grievances, be enthusiastic and vote massively for President Tinubu, he added.

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He also urged the various groups within the party to close ranks and end the bickering in order to garner the required votes for the president. President Tinubu also mocked his political opponents, such as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, as lacking the competence and consensus to lead the country. Looking at the rally today in Ondo, it is shut down. Our political opponents are conducting rallies on Instagram and Facebook, he said.

He noted that Atiku, who hails from Adamawa State, has no alignment with most notable leaders in his state and therefore lacks the capacity to lead the country. The president said the same about Obi, whom he described as lacking the support of former and present governors of Anambra State.

Governors Commit to Vote Target

That you have the ability to import cheap wine from South Africa, does not mean you can govern Nigeria, the president said of Obi, adding that the country had fared better under the current administration and deserving the votes of all Nigerians. The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, while delivering his welcome address, promised that the state would ensure it delivered nothing less than one million votes for President Tinubu during the election.

He said the president's reforms had trickled down to the masses of Ondo in the form of developments, including key appointments such as three ministers and heads of agencies. But the Director General of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Abdullaziz Yari, said that, given the benefits accruing to Ondo State from the Tinubu administration, the president deserved more than one million votes from the state.

Yari urged party leaders and other members to unite to ensure they deliver the maximum votes in January. Earlier, Uzodimma, while addressing the rally, urged Ondo voters to collect their PVCs if they want to deliver the pledged one million votes. Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, also harped on unity among leaders of the party in Ondo State following reports that there are various factions running parallel campaigns for the president.

Bamidele, an indigene of the neighbouring Ekiti State, said he had a message from President Tinubu to Ondo APC, urging party leaders to recognise the governor as the coordinator of the campaigns in the state and to team up with him to deliver votes during the election. The rally was attended by former governors of Ondo and Edo States, Olusegun Mimiko and Adams Oshiomole. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was also present.