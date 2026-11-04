Appeal Court Upholds Dismissal of Wabara-Led PDP BoT Suit Against INEC

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the Federal High Court judgment dismissing the Wabara-led PDP BoT suit seeking INEC recognition of the Tanimu Turaki-led interim NWC, upholding N70 million costs and awarding an additional N15 million.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by the Senator Adolphus Wabara-led Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the party's board and the Tanimu Turaki-led interim National Working Committee (NWC).

A three-member panel of the appellate court, in a unanimous decision, held that it found no reason to disturb the July 17 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed the case. The court ruled that Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court was right in dismissing the suit, which sought to validate all actions taken on behalf of the party by the Turaki-led faction of the PDP.

Also read PDP crisis: Appeal court rejects recognition of interim NWC

Turaki Convention Nominates Goodluck Jonathan

The Turaki faction held a national convention in Ibadan and announced former President Goodluck Jonathan as its consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential election. The suit also sought to validate the faction's November 2025 convention, which reportedly produced Jonathan as its consensus presidential candidate.

In a lead judgment delivered yesterday via Zoom, Justice R. O. Ayoola said the appellate court held that the appellants, members of the Wabara-led group, lacked the right to file a suit on behalf of the PDP. The judge struck out the name of the party, which was listed as the eighth appellant, and held that the appeal was not only academic but also a gross abuse of the judicial process.

Advertisement

Justice Ayoola resolved issues one to nine of the appeal against the appellants and held that the court would not disturb the N70 million costs that the High Court had earlier awarded against the appellants. She awarded another cost of N15 million against the appellants.

The judge said: The appeal fails, and the decision of the Federal High Court in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1159/2026, including the order dismissing the originating summons and the orders joining the second to the seventh respondents and striking out the eighth plaintiff, is affirmed. Members of the Wabara-led BoT had filed the suit to compel INEC to update its database by acknowledging the factional interim National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Turaki (SAN).

The appellants further sought an order directing the electoral umpire to forthwith publish on its official website the interim NWC of the party, as forwarded to it by the National Executive Committee (NEC). According to them, the names of the members of the Turaki-led national executives of the party were forwarded to the electoral body via letters dated May 4.

Besides former Senate President Wabara, the other plaintiffs in the substantive suit are the Secretary of the factional BoT, former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu; ex-Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana; and a chieftain of the party, Olabode George. Others are: a former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Maryam Ciroma; a former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zainab Maina; and a member of the BoT and NEC, Dame Esther Uduehi, as well as the PDP itself.

INEC was listed as the sole defendant in the matter, which the plaintiffs filed on June 4 through their team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche (SAN). They had specifically urged the court to determine whether, by virtue of Section 287(1), (2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, INEC was not bound to give effect to various court judgments relating to the leadership crisis rocking the PDP, or otherwise.

They also urged the court to determine whether or not, in view of Article 32 of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, INEC is not obligated to accord recognition to the interim NWC as forwarded to it by the first to seventh plaintiffs. The litigants prayed the court to compel the electoral body to give effect to all official correspondence from the interim NWC of the party.

Advertisement

Wike Faction Challenges Court Jurisdiction

But the faction of the party aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, approached the court to challenge its jurisdiction to entertain the case. The faction maintained that the court lacked the requisite jurisdiction to grant the plaintiffs' prayers, as the plaintiffs, it said, lacked the locus standi (legal right) to institute the action.

The Wike-backed group, which insisted on being the authentic leadership of the PDP, also applied to be joined as an interested party in the case. Those who sought to be joined were led by the faction's National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, and included the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Legal Adviser, Kamardeen Ajibade. Others are: a former Chairman of the PDP in Imo State, Mr. Austin Nwachukwu; Abraham Amah; and George Turner.

All the defendants, including the INEC, filed preliminary objections and counter-affidavits, praying the court to dismiss the case in its entirety. The Mohammed-led faction equally urged the court to strike out the PDP's name from the suit, insisting that the party had not authorised the action.

Contending that they are the bona fide national leaders of the party, those who sought to be joined told the court that they were elected at a convention the PDP held from March 29 to 30. Opposing the joinder applications, which they said were filed by persons whose expulsion from the party had been upheld by court judgments, the plaintiffs told the court that no valid convention of the party was held in Abuja in March.

High Court Strikes Out Suit for Abuse

In a ruling delivered before its judgment, the High Court held that the joinder applications were meritorious, as the interests of the applicants would be affected by the outcome of the suit. The court upheld the preliminary objections and struck out the suit for want of jurisdiction. Justice Ibrahim held that the suit amounted to an abuse of court process, accusing the plaintiffs of attempting to use it to resurrect issues already decided by various courts.

He held that the suit was an invitation to the court to make an order that would amount to sitting on appeal over decisions of courts of coordinate and higher jurisdictions.