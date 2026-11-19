The All Progressives Grand Alliance adopted President Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate for 2027 and handed him its flag at an APC rally in Awka, Anambra State, with Vice President Kashim Shettima and Governor Chukwuma Soludo urging support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) has adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election and presented him with the party flag at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Awka, Anambra State.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and the APGA National Chairman formally handed the party flag to President Tinubu at the rally, pledging to mobilise support for his re-election. Soludo said the decision was informed by the need to promote national unity, cooperative federalism and strategic political engagement rather than regional isolation. He argued that the South-East could not afford to remain on the margins of national political calculations.

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Governor Urges Igbo To End Regional Isolation

He said meaningful development and political influence depended on building alliances across the country. Soludo urged the Igbo to reconsider political strategies driven by ethnic sentiments and isolationism, warning that such an approach could undermine the region's influence in national affairs and deprive it of important political opportunities. Soludo declared confidence in the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, arguing that no opposition candidate had presented a more convincing alternative or superior manifesto ahead of the 2027 election.

Vice President Kashim Shettima declared that the welfare and economic prosperity of the South-East had remained a priority of the Tinubu administration since its inauguration in May 2023. He said the Federal Government had demonstrated commitment to the region through targeted interventions, infrastructure investments and policies designed to promote inclusive development across the five South-East states.

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Shettima, who described himself as a titled friend of the Igbo people, cited his traditional titles as Enyi Ndigbo of Anambra State, Enyioma Ndigbo I of Abia State and Aka Ekpuchi Ọnwa I of Ebonyi State, describing them as symbols of his longstanding relationship with the people. He said President Tinubu, whom he described as the Eze Udo of Igboland, had placed the region's welfare and prosperity high on his agenda from the first day of his administration.

Vice President Highlights South East Economic Potential

Shettima acknowledged the South-East's reputation for enterprise, commercial ingenuity and industrial ambition, arguing that the region's economic potential was critical to Nigeria's aspiration to build a globally competitive economy. He said the administration's economic reforms, despite initial difficulties, were beginning to produce results, including improved economic growth and increased revenues accruing to state governments.

He urged Anambra voters to support Tinubu's second-term ambition, arguing that the President's performance and the benefits of ongoing reforms provided sufficient grounds for a renewed mandate. The Vice President maintained that the political journey to the Presidency required more than the presentation of questionable economic statistics, taking a swipe at opposition arguments comparing Nigeria's development prospects with those of Bangladesh. He described the growing support for Tinubu among prominent opposition figures as an unusual development in Nigeria's political history.

He said never before had leading figures of opposition parties defied partisan conventions to endorse the President of another party for election on such a scale. Shettima highlighted the administration's interventions in the region, citing Operation UDO KA, which he said was designed to restore security and economic activities, particularly on Mondays, when sit-at-home disruptions have historically affected businesses and commercial activities.

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Shettima Cites Infrastructure Projects In Region

He also listed the rehabilitation of the First Niger Bridge and ongoing construction work on the Anambra access-road component of the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the Onitsha-Owerri corridor among the administration's infrastructure priorities. Shettima described Anambra as a historic centre of political leadership, intellectual achievement and enterprise, recalling the contributions of Nigeria's first President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He also praised Governor Soludo as an accomplished intellectual and advocate of national integration whose political outlook transcended ethnic and regional boundaries. APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda commended Soludo for what he described as a strategic decision to support the ruling party, saying the APC had come to Anambra to present a candidate with a proven understanding of education, the economy and infrastructure development. He urged voters to support Tinubu's re-election.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu called for a shift from sentimental politics to strategic cooperation, arguing that political alliances were important for the development of Anambra and the wider South-East. Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma, also commended Soludo's decision and urged residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Abdulaziz Yari, called on South-East leaders to support Tinubu, stressing the importance of cross-regional alliances in securing national political power.