APC South-West Youth Leader Adesuyi Daramola Launches 30-Day PVC Collection Campaign Ahead of 2027

Adesuyi Daramola, APC South-West Youth Leader, has launched a 30-day PVC collection campaign and inaugurated a support team in Lagos to mobilise voters across the six South-West states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The All Progressives Congress South-West Youth Leader, Adesuyi Daramola, has launched a 30-day Permanent Voter's Card collection campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections. Daramola inaugurated a PVC Collection Support Team at the flag-off ceremony, which took place in Lagos on Friday.

He said the initiative was aimed at addressing the slow pace of PVC collection through sustained public awareness and grassroots mobilisation across the six South-West states. The campaign is expected to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and encourage greater voter participation across the South-West as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

Also read Afenifere Demands Urgent Security Overhaul Amid South-West Kidnapping Spike

Campaign Extends Beyond APC Membership

A statement signed by Remilekun Enitan Oyelowo, Media and Publicity Director, Office of the APC South-West Youth Leader, quoted Daramola as saying the campaign was not restricted to APC members. He said it was designed to encourage all eligible Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation, to collect their cards and participate in the democratic process. Daramola stressed that the exercise goes beyond party politics.

He said the newly inaugurated support team would drive public awareness, reach communities at the grassroots and encourage eligible voters to regard PVC collection as a civic responsibility rather than a partisan exercise. The APC South-West youth leader urged Nigerians who had completed their voter registration to collect their cards, describing the process as an essential step towards exercising their voting rights.

Advertisement

He also urged young Nigerians to translate their interest in politics into meaningful civic participation, noting that their involvement in elections was crucial to determining the country's leadership and future. The initiative also aligns with the APC's broader mobilisation efforts in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid. Daramola said: This campaign is not just for APC members. It is for every eligible Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation.

Encouraging Civic Responsibility for Voting

He added: Everyone deserves the opportunity to collect their PVC and exercise their constitutional right to vote. This goes beyond party politics; it is about encouraging citizens to participate actively in the electoral process. Daramola further said: Our goal is to encourage young people and all eligible Nigerians to fulfil their civic responsibility by collecting their PVCs. Having registered to obtain a PVC, collecting it should not become a challenge.

He also said: Elections are not just about the government; they concern every one of us. Our participation has a significant impact on the kind of government we have. The 30-day campaign is expected to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and increase voter participation across the South-West as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.