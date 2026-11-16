APC Bayelsa West insists Ekeremor should produce senator, backs power rotation for 2027

APC leaders in Bayelsa West reaffirmed the power-sharing deal giving Ekeremor the Senate seat and Sagbama the House of Representatives, as they vowed to deliver 100 per cent of votes for President Tinubu and all party candidates in 2027.

APC leaders in Bayelsa West have reaffirmed the existing power-sharing arrangement for National Assembly seats between Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas, insisting it is Ekeremor's turn to produce the senator while Sagbama should produce the House of Representatives member.

The resolution was reached at the APC Bayelsa West stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa on Sunday, where party leaders restated their commitment to fairness, unity and political balance between the two local government areas. The meeting came as Senator Seriake Dickson, who is from Sagbama, is set to contest on the platform of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which he single-handedly floated in a bid to return to the Senate against the rotation arrangement.

Also read 2027: Diri urges Bayelsa APC to deny opposition 25% of votes

Dickson replaced the late former Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ehwrujakpor, at the Senate after serving as Commissioner of Works under the same Dickson. Under the gentleman agreement, Dickson was to complete the term of his former aide and let Ekeremor have its turn, but he refused and insisted on floating another party to pursue his ambition.

In a move to stop that ambition and maintain the original arrangement, APC party leaders and members agreed to mobilise support for all APC candidates, from President Bola Tinubu to the House of Assembly. Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Governor Dr Peter Akpe urged party members to unite, reconcile their differences and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the elections.

A press statement by Doubara Atasi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, restated Governor Douye Diri's charge to APC faithful in the state to aim at an overwhelming victory in the 2027 elections. Akpe reiterated Governor Diri's call on APC members in the state to work towards an overwhelming victory in 2027, stressing that no opposition party should secure up to 25 per cent of the votes in any polling unit.

Advertisement

Deputy Governor Urges Unity And Fellowship

The deputy governor also implored the party's flag bearers to extend a hand of fellowship to members who did not support them at the primaries, and emphasised the need for all stakeholders to see the current election cycle as a means to rebuild relationships within the party. He said: I think we have passed the stage of this man or woman should not have been the candidate. We have moved past that time.

They might not have been the best among us but know that in the business of selection, there is always the God factor. At this point, we all have to sink our differences and work for the success of our party. The election we are going into is your election, my election and our election because none of the candidates names or faces will appear on the ballot paper.

The only thing you find there is the party's name and its symbol, which is the broom. Therefore, let all of us personalise this election. To the candidates, you really have to extend your arm of fellowship. Do not say this person supported me and that person did not.

Reach out to everybody and do not wait for the other person to do it. You are the one to do it, he admonished. Akpe equally cautioned members against undermining party leaders, stressing that electoral success depended on cooperation and collective effort. Also speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, challenged APC leaders in the district to deliver 100 per cent of the votes for Tinubu and other party candidates in 2027.

Minister Challenges Leaders To Deliver 100 Per Cent Votes

Lokpobiri, who attributed the district's past political successes to unity, described Sagbama and Ekeremor as closely connected and capable of achieving more through cooperation. He warned against members secretly supporting opposition parties while claiming allegiance to the APC, and emphasised the need to translate political influence into votes.

He said: If all of us here are committed to delivering APC 100 per cent, from President Tinubu to the House of Representatives candidates and the senatorial candidate, it is something that we can easily do. The reason the old Sagbama was able to produce those results was because they were united. They were focused. I believe that Sagbama and Ekeremor are twins, and we can do anything if we are united.

Advertisement

There is nothing hidden in politics. If you think you can meet with NDC at night, do not think we do not hear. If you are a good observer, you will know that APC will win. The only party campaigning is the APC.

Senator Lokpobiri Warns Against Secret Opposition Support

Opposition parties are holding town hall meetings. The issue of APC winning is not in doubt. In 2015, I was supposed to go for a third term in the Senate, but somebody came and said that, for the unity of Bayelsa West, it should be two terms by each local government. That was why I did not go for a third term.

We kept that agreement in 2023. Our leader spoke to us and said, look, it is good for us to give him (Senator Dickson) a second term. So some of us still supported him from APC. Now he wants to breach the same agreement he himself proposed.

In his remarks, Hon. Fyneman Wilson called on politicians from the district to honour the existing political agreement in the interest of fairness and unity between the two local government areas. He insisted that Ekeremor should be allowed to occupy the senatorial seat. Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the party's senatorial flag bearer, Chief Fidelis Agbiki, expressed gratitude to Governor Diri, Akpe, Lokpobiri and others who played various roles in securing their candidacies.

Stakeholders at the meeting included former Deputy Governor and Deputy Director-General of the state Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, and Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Ogbere. Others were Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, the Governor's Special Adviser on Political Matters, High Chief Collins Cocodia, and former Secretary to the State Government, Ambassador Felix Oboro.

The State APC Secretary, Mr Japan Udoji, APC Senatorial Vice Chairman, Akwakwa B. Akwakwa, Bayelsa representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission, Denyabofa Dimaro, former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Boyelayefa Debekeme, Comrade Felix Odubo, Chief Fedude Zimughan, SAN, and Chief Kemi Prefa also attended. Also in attendance were the Acting Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area, Mrs Diepriye Yankee-Robbinson, the State APC Women Leader, Mrs Rose Itoko-Amadi, Managing Director of the Bayelsa Transport Company, Hon. Emomotimi Fanama, Dr Ayakeme Whisky and other political figures.