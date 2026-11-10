APC unveils 108-page manifesto From Reforms to Prosperity for 2027 election

The All Progressives Congress has launched a 108-page manifesto titled From Reforms to Prosperity for the 2027 elections, defending President Tinubu's economic reforms and pledging safer lives, lower living costs and reliable power.

The All Progressives Congress has officially unveiled its policy manifesto for the 2027 general elections, titled From Reforms to Prosperity. The 108-page document was presented by the APC Presidential Campaign Council as both a scorecard of the administration since 2023 and a forward-looking contract with Nigerian voters.

The manifesto consolidates the administration's sweeping macroeconomic reforms, including the removal of petrol subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market. It promises safer lives, lower living costs and reliable power, with the goal of moving the nation from painful stabilization to tangible everyday prosperity. The document translates the administration's four overarching pillars into an aggressive eight-point priority agenda.

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The pillars are strengthening national security and resilience; ensuring an affordable high quality of life; expanding energy and infrastructure to fuel growth; and delivering transparent accountable governance. The eight priorities cover safer lives and communities, lower living costs and food security, reliable power, stronger industry and trade, expanded jobs and higher real income, quality education and accessible healthcare, affordable homes and secured land, and responsive and accountable governance.

In his message in the manifesto, President Bola Tinubu extended deep appreciation to Nigerians for their patience and resilience through a turbulent reform cycle. Writing on page 7, he said the nation's economic foundations are now undeniably firmer. He said the coming years must focus on tangible improvements: the food on our tables, the power in our homes, the security of our families, and the dignity of meaningful work.

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Tinubu said his administration had taken difficult decisions since assuming office in May 2023, including the removal of petrol subsidy, unification of the foreign exchange rate and tax reforms. He said the measures were necessary to strengthen the country's economic foundations. When you entrusted me with the mandate to renew hope in 2023, I offered honesty over easy promises. We confronted long-standing economic realities head-on, the President said.

Speaking at the launch, Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president, described the manifesto as a contract between the government and Nigerians. He acknowledged the economic difficulties Nigerians have experienced, particularly following the petrol subsidy removal and foreign exchange changes. Now, those decisions have placed real pressure on households. We must speak honestly about that experience because the people living through it deserve to be heard, and nobody should have to pretend that it is easy, Mr Gbajabiamila said.

He defended the decisions, arguing that leaving the problems unresolved would have further weakened the country's capacity to invest in its future. The difference between a politician and a leader is that whereas the politician thinks about the next election, the leader thinks about the next generation. That is exactly what President Bola Ahmed did, he said.

Key Policy Targets and Promises

Mr Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, said the manifesto commits the APC to halving the number of out-of-school children by 2031, installing seven million additional electricity meters and expanding health insurance coverage. Also speaking, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development and spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, described the unveiling as evidence of the party's commitment to presenting its policies to Nigerians.

He described the APC as Nigeria's most organised and purposeful political party. No other leader in the history of this country has looked at the structural economic problems of this country, and decided to take the bulls by the horns and confront those problems, Mr Alake said. He cited the removal of the petrol subsidy and the foreign exchange changes as examples of the president's willingness to take politically difficult decisions.

According to him, the subsidy regime had benefited powerful interests through smuggling, over-invoicing and other practices at the expense of the country's development. He also argued that the previous foreign exchange system enabled individuals with privileged access to government officials and the Central Bank of Nigeria to obtain dollars at official rates and make substantial profits without contributing to productive economic activities.

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Mr Alake said the reforms had begun to attract recognition from international rating agencies and investors, and he rejected criticism that the government's policies were benefiting wealthy Nigerians at the expense of poorer households. Under the first pillar, Secure and Resilient Nation, the APC promised to establish and equip four additional Army divisions in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City, recruit and train 28,000 additional military personnel and deploy 50,000 newly recruited police officers.

The manifesto also proposed expanding police recruitment towards a ratio of one officer to 400 citizens, introducing body cameras and digital policing systems, completing electronic surveillance of mapped borders and strengthening community policing. Under the second pillar, Better Quality and More Affordable Life for Every Nigerian, the party promised to address the cost of living, improve access to education and healthcare, create employment opportunities and expand social protection.

It said the administration would work towards halving the number of out-of-school children by 2031, recruit 20,000 additional teachers and increase health insurance coverage to 40 per cent of Nigerians. The manifesto also pledged to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure from 71 per cent to below 50 per cent, expand the number of functional primary healthcare centres to 90 per cent and establish the Tinubu Mass Social Housing Scheme across the country's 774 local government areas.

Infrastructure Jobs and Energy Plans

The party said it would work towards delivering 200,000 homes during the next term through the housing scheme, mortgage financing and private developers. On employment, it promised to halve youth unemployment by 2031, provide skills training for two million young people and expand digital literacy programmes to reach 30 million Nigerians. The party said it would scale available electricity generation towards 10,000 megawatts, extend electricity metering, strengthen transmission and distribution networks and expand clean energy access to underserved communities.

It also promised to establish at least one flagship industrial hub in each of the six geopolitical zones and more than double non-oil export earnings. On education and healthcare, the document promises enhanced human capital development through sustainable funding models, including student loan expansions and improved social health integration. On housing and land, it pledges to streamline housing development and land tenure security to empower families and stimulate the property sector.

On governance, it promises to institutionalize transparency, deepen public sector accountability and foster inclusive citizen participation. Government officials have defended the administration's trajectory, noting that surging solid minerals revenues, international financial delistings and widespread educational support through NELFUND demonstrate that the reforms are taking root. By presenting a tracked document that evaluates past promises against current realities, the APC is asking voters to judge the administration by its record, institutional courage and roadmap.

As the 2027 cycle approaches, the From Reforms to Prosperity agenda stands as the administration's formal pledge to convert macroeconomic stabilization into lasting equitable dividends for every Nigerian family.