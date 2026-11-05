APC flags off Enugu 2027 campaign in Nsukka, vows to deliver Mbah and Tinubu

The APC in Enugu State launched its 2027 campaign at Nsukka Township Stadium, pledging to re-elect Governor Peter Mbah and President Bola Tinubu while Mbah listed his achievements and promised more projects.

The All Progressives Congress in Enugu State officially flagged off its campaign for the 2027 general elections on Wednesday at Nsukka Township Stadium, pledging to mobilise voters across the state for the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah and President Bola Tinubu.

The event drew a large turnout of party faithful, political officeholders, traditional and community leaders, and supporters from across the three senatorial districts. Speakers described the mammoth crowd as a demonstration of the APC's political strength in Enugu State, insisting the party was determined to consolidate its presence and secure victory for all its candidates.

Also read Enugu North Mobilises Thousands for APC 2027 Re-election Campaign

Mbah highlights security and infrastructure achievements

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mbah highlighted his administration's investments in security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic development, and the revival of moribund assets and completion of abandoned projects. He urged the people to assess his government's performance through its achievements and ongoing projects, noting that the opposition had not even presented any manifesto. Reflecting on his journey to Nsukka ahead of the rally, Mbah said the ongoing dualisation of the Penoks-T-Junction-Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka road had significantly reduced travel time and improved safety.

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He said he left the office a few minutes past 1pm and it took him two to three minutes to get to T-Junction from Penoks, recalling that motorists could have spent up to 30 minutes or hours if the road had not been dualised. He said work was ongoing from T-Junction all the way to Nsukka and the contractor assured him that a realistic commissioning date is before the end of this year.

Mbah added that the road reminded him that empty Mondays had been kissed goodbye, as the fear of attack that once made travel on the road dreaded is gone. According to him, the administration's infrastructure programme is not merely about constructing roads, but also about reconnecting communities, expanding economic opportunities and promoting greater integration across the state.

Education reforms and healthcare centres expansion plans

He cited the 40km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Umualor-Ikem virgin dual carriageway, which connects to the Obollo-Afor road, as another intervention designed to improve connectivity and link communities in the northern part of the state, while also serving as a new gateway to the North Central part of the country. On education, Mbah said the Smart Green Schools initiative was designed to transform the quality of learning and prepare children for a productive future and a modern economy.

He disclosed that the government had recruited more than 6,000 additional teachers, who were undergoing training at the state's Centre for Experiential Learning and Innovation, as part of efforts to shift education away from memorisation and repetition towards critical thinking, creativity, innovation and problem-solving. In the healthcare sector, the governor said his administration was constructing Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state's 260 electoral wards, with each facility provided with healthcare personnel and accommodation, including a two-bedroom residential unit.

On economic development, Mbah listed the reopening and operation of the Presidential Hotel, International Conference Centre, United Farm Products Limited, Songhai Enugu Integrated Farm, and Sunrise Rice Flour Mill, among other investments, as evidence of efforts to stimulate economic activity and create employment opportunities. He also described Enugu Air as more than an airline, saying it represented the state's readiness to attract investment, tourism and business opportunities.

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New flight routes and federal support in southeast

He said Enugu Air would have a direct flight to London in a few weeks, and before the end of the first quarter next year, there would also be flights to the United States and China. The governor acknowledged that more work remained, particularly in road infrastructure, reiterating his commitment to the 10,000-kilometre road construction target. He said his administration is measured by results, not words, and delivers on its commitments.

Mbah also highlighted efforts to clear inherited pension and gratuity liabilities, saying the state had approved N32 billion and started paying gratuity arrears dating back to 2000. He acknowledged the role of President Tinubu's economic reforms in creating additional fiscal opportunities for state governments, which he said his administration had leveraged to invest in infrastructure, social services and employment generation.

The governor commended the President for federal interventions in the South East, particularly the establishment of the South East Development Commission, the approval of regional gas pipeline projects, road infrastructure and the appointment of indigenes of the zone to key positions. He specifically referenced the appointment of an indigene of Nsukka as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, saying the development addressed a long-standing aspiration of the university's host community.

Earlier, Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai said the forthcoming elections offered an opportunity for the people to sustain the current administration's development programmes.