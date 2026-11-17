A coalition against electoral violence warns of rising attacks and thuggery ahead of the 2027 general elections, while the APC accuses opposition parties of sponsoring violence at campaign rallies. Both groups call for urgent action to prevent bloodshed.

A coalition against electoral violence on Tuesday warned that Nigeria is sliding back into election-season bloodshed barely two months into active campaigning for the 2027 general elections.

The Coalition Against Electoral Violence in Nigeria, CAEVN, accused supporters of major political parties of attacks, thuggery and intimidation that threaten public safety and democratic participation. It gave parties 48 hours to direct their supporters to stop the violence. The warning came as the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council accused the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, of sponsoring violence and orchestrating disruptions at campaign rallies.

Also read CPPE warns political violence threatens 2027 elections and investor confidence

Coalition Warns Of Election Violence

APC campaign council spokesperson Dele Alake made the allegations in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. CAEVN representative Dr Opialu Fabian Opialu spoke at a press conference in Abuja. He warned that the warning signs of election-related bloodshed can no longer be ignored. If nothing is done, we may not be alive to witness another general elections, he warned.

CAEVN cited machete attacks, convoy ambushes and violent clashes at political gatherings that have heightened tensions and created fear in several communities. CAEVN specifically cited violence at an NDC town hall meeting in Oregun, Lagos, on Sunday, where cutlasses, cudgels and stones were allegedly used. Several people were injured and vehicles were damaged. In Lagos two days ago, a town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Oregun turned into a free-for-all, Opialu said.

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Cutlasses, cudgels and stones were freely used. People were injured. Vehicles were damaged. Alake alleged that opposition parties were recruiting hoodlums, arming them with cudgels and banners, and mobilising them to disrupt APC campaign activities nationwide.

Alake Cites Disinformation Campaigns

He said the APC had alerted Nigerians before its Kaduna campaign rally on October 24, 2026, to alleged plans to create tension and introduce violence into the campaigns. He said the plot included deepfakes, artificial intelligence-generated images, fake news, sponsored protests and propaganda to manipulate public opinion against President Bola Tinubu and the APC. Alake cited an incident at an Abuja mosque last Friday where he claimed hoodlums mobilised by the opposition pelted the presidential motorcade with stones.

The attackers were also made to chant Bamaiyi at APC campaign rallies to create disturbances, he said. He praised President Tinubu for directing the Abuja Police Command to release those detained over the incident. The APC campaign council also raised concern over threats and attacks against its members and supporters in the South-East. Alake alleged that some APC members were being labelled saboteurs and threatened for refusing to support Peter Obi, whom he identified as the NDC presidential candidate.

He also accused opposition-sponsored agents of destroying APC campaign billboards under the cover of darkness. CAEVN said its concerns were not limited to the opposition. It insisted the ruling APC must also be held accountable for alleged violence involving its supporters. It cited reports of APC-linked thugs attacking opposition processions, destroying campaign materials and allegedly deploying state machinery to intimidate opponents.

Coalition Blames NDC For Mobilisation

We do not exonerate the All Progressives Congress. There have been credible reports of APC-linked thugs attacking opposition processions, the group said. CAEVN also listed Asaba, Calabar, Enugu, Ebonyi, Warri and Benue among locations where confrontations allegedly accompanied political activities involving NDC supporters. It accused the NDC and its vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of allowing aggressive mobilisation to create an atmosphere conducive to violence.

It urged the party leadership to rein in its supporters. The NDC and Kwankwaso must rein in their base or accept the full blame for the climate of fear they are helping to create, it said. The coalition added that convoy attacks, disruption of political meetings and the use of dangerous weapons were reported in Delta, Cross River, Ekiti, Kebbi, Enugu, Ebonyi and Oyo states.

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It condemned reported clashes between rival PDP factions in Gombe State over candidates and control of party structures. It warned that internal disputes should not degenerate into violence. CAEVN urged the Inspector-General of Police and state commissioners of police to investigate reported incidents, arrest alleged sponsors and prosecute those found culpable, regardless of political affiliation.

Groups Urge Public Officials To Intervene

It called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to treat verified incidents of political violence as national security threats rather than ordinary disagreements. CAEVN called on all presidential candidates, especially those of the NDC, APC, PDP, ADC and AAC, to publicly instruct their supporters to stop all forms of thuggery within 48 hours. It also appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders and community elders to intervene and discourage young people from being recruited as foot soldiers.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders and community elders must stop looking the other way. Your sons are the ones being used as foot soldiers. Speak up now, the coalition said. Alake described the alleged actions as unacceptable and said the APC and its campaign council remained committed to peaceful, credible, free and fair elections.

He called on political parties to ensure the democratic space remained open to all candidates. He urged the ADC and NDC leadership to stop recruiting unsuspecting young Nigerians for dangerous political activities, accusing opposition leaders of exposing young people to risks while their own children enjoy comfortable lives abroad.

CAEVN warned that unless political leaders, security agencies and community stakeholders act promptly, growing tension could undermine peaceful campaigning, endanger lives and weaken public confidence in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 polls. Both the APC and the coalition stressed that political competition must not be allowed to degenerate into violence.