The Benue State Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima 2027 was inaugurated in Gboko on Sunday, bringing together 17 political parties, including APC loyalists of Senator George Akume, the PDP and the Labour Party. Leaders said the coalition aims to deliver more than two million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

A coalition of 17 political parties in Benue State was inaugurated in Gboko on Sunday to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027.

The group is known as the Benue State Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima 2027. It includes loyalists of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, in the All Progressives Congress. The PDP and the Labour Party are also part of the alliance. The SGF, Akume, is the chairman of the Campaign Rally Alliance, while the immediate past governor of Benue State and a PDP leader, Samuel Ortom, is vice-chairman.

Also read Okrika Traditional Rulers Back Tinubu 2027 Bid, Pledge Allegiance to Wike

Members of the National Assembly, the 2027 governorship candidates of the PDP, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, and the Labour Party, Mathias Byuan, attended the event. Several other political leaders from across the state also attended. While inaugurating the group, Akume said it was established to mobilise more than two million votes for Tinubu. He said 15 political parties had consulted widely before deciding to support Tinubu's re-election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akume Highlights Infrastructure And Security

Akume expressed confidence that Benue would deliver more than two million votes for Tinubu in the January 16, 2027, presidential election. He said, Tinubu requires more votes from Benue in 2027 as such our supporters should mobilise voters and you should all participate actively in the coming presidential election. Akume highlighted the administration's infrastructure development, the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund and efforts to strengthen national security.

He said, NELFUND was established to ensure that no Nigerian student was denied access to higher education because of financial circumstances. He added that the Federal Government had continued to strengthen security agencies through increased personnel and the establishment of military formations. According to him, one of the brigades was sited in Gboko and a division in Makurdi. The SGF said the measures were aimed at addressing insecurity, particularly banditry affecting Benue and other states in the North-Central region.

He urged members of the alliance to work towards Tinubu's re-election before formally inaugurating the group. Also speaking, the immediate past governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, said the entire PDP structure in Benue had supported Tinubu's re-election. Ortom said the position was consistent with the decision of the national PDP leadership under the party's leader, Nyesom Wike. He spoke in support of the coalition and its objectives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Similarly, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, said the alliance reflected the need for political parties to put their differences aside and support good governance. Moro said the Tinubu administration had introduced reforms whose immediate effects might be painful but would yield benefits in the long run. He also commended the Federal Government for sustaining some infrastructure projects initiated by previous administrations.

Senator Moro Criticizes Governor Alia

However, Moro criticised Governor Hyacinth Alia's administration over insecurity and the prolonged displacement of communities in the state. He alleged that Alia had failed to visit Agatu and other local government areas affected by insecurity to sympathise with residents. The senator also accused the governor of failing to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes. He called on political stakeholders to unite against what he described as bad governance in Benue.

Earlier, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, the PDP governorship candidate, who spoke on behalf of the governorship candidates in the alliance, said representatives of the 15 parties had agreed to support Tinubu. Aondoakaa said the decision was driven by their loyalty to Akume, whom they credited with securing the highest number of presidential votes for Tinubu in Benue in 2023. He said the parties included candidates from the PDP, Labour Party and Accord Party, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to him, the parties had agreed to support Tinubu for president, while consultations on other elective positions would continue. In his remarks, Senator Jacob Gyado, a Second Republic senator, reaffirmed his support for Akume, describing him as the undisputed political leader of Benue. Gyado urged residents to support Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 elections. He dismissed reports of disagreements between Akume and Alia, insisting that such rumours would not affect their loyalty to the SGF.

Gyado urged supporters to remain committed to Akume's political leadership and await further directives ahead of the elections. Separate statements from the three political parties had earlier announced the event. The spokesperson for the Benue Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima 2027, Dan-Morgan Ihomun, called on APC members and loyalists of Akume to mobilise support for the re-election of Tinubu and Shettima.

Parties Mobilize Supporters For Alliance

The Benue State chapter of the PDP, through its Publicity Secretary, Bright Yima Antyo, conveyed an invitation from the State Chairman, Ezekiel Awulu Adaji, urging members to attend the unveiling of the Strategic Alliance Team. To ensure a massive turnout, the PDP mandated all ward chairmen across the state to mobilise at least 20 members from their respective wards.

The party also directed its members to participate in welcoming President Tinubu to Benue State on Monday in the spirit of the alliance. On its part, the Benue State chapter of the Labour Party, through the Director of Media for the Dr. Mathias Byuan Governorship Campaign Organization, Akange Nyagba, declared itself a key stakeholder in the alliance.

The Labour Party noted that while it is rallying behind President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda at the national level, it remains committed to advancing its 2027 governorship candidate, Dr. Mathias Terwase Byuan, under its Rescue Mission for Benue State. The three parties urged their supporters and citizens of the state to turn out in large numbers to demonstrate unity, solidarity and political cooperation ahead of the 2027 general elections.