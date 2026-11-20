Afenifere has condemned rising political violence across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections, citing attacks on convoys and campaign rallies and calling for swift prosecution of perpetrators and financiers.

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, on Friday condemned the rising wave of political violence across Nigeria and urged politicians to eschew thuggery, violence and inflammatory rhetoric ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The organisation's position was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State, by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi. Afenifere said it was deeply disturbed by mounting reports of electoral campaign-related violence from various parts of the country. It warned that no political office or ambition was safe when lawlessness went unchecked. The group said campaigns must remain a contest of ideas rather than an expression of enmity.

Also read INEC urges young Nigerians to reject electoral violence ahead of 2027 elections

Recent Incidents of Political Violence

Among the recent incidents cited was the brazen assault on the motorcade of President Bola Tinubu last Friday, November 13, shortly after he observed Jumu'ah prayers at the Central Mosque in Abuja. During the incident, assailants hurled stones and dangerous objects at the departing convoy, damaging several vehicles and injuring security operatives. Afenifere also cited the violent ambush on supporters of the Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo State, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, around the Molete area of Ibadan.

The unprovoked attack by suspected hoodlums left vehicles vandalised and claimed the life of a 40-year-old supporter, Azeez Tajudeen. It mentioned sundry assaults on convoys and campaign rallies of political players, including the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in Bichi, Kano State, and the attack on NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi's convoy in Calabar.

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The group also cited the disruption of campaign gatherings, particularly those of the APC and ADC in Sokoto, Kebbi and Lagos states. It noted that about 60 election-related incidents were recorded in different parts of the country in a single month. Ajayi called on politicians to bring their supporters to order and advised youths not to allow themselves to be used.

Nigerian youths must refuse to be used as cannon fodders by desperate politicians whose own children are safely tucked away from harm, he said. Ajayi referenced the alarm raised earlier in the week by former President Goodluck Jonathan at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Peace Conference in Abuja. He said the former president warned politicians against running their political parties as though they were rival cult groups.

Jonathan also cautioned against exploiting youths for political brigandage, as it could trigger violent crises. Afenifere said Senate President Godswill Akpabio spoke in the same vein, warning young people against being drawn into political-campaign attacks. The statement noted that if caught, those involved could face charges of treasonable felony, and their lives could be in danger if security agents respond with force. It added that former Head of State Gen.

Legal Penalties for Political Thuggery

Abdulsalami Abubakar and National Peace Committee co-convener Most Rev. Matthew Kukah warned major political figures against inflammatory campaigns. Afenifere underscored President Tinubu's firm directive issued last Friday, in which he condemned political violence across party lines and ordered security agencies to confront political thuggery and anti-democratic elements with the full force of the law. He reminded political parties, candidates and their sponsors that political thuggery is not merely a moral failing, but a grave criminal offence under Nigerian laws.

Section 227 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) prohibits any association or political party from retaining, organising, training or equipping any person or group to use physical force or coercion in promoting any political objective. Section 78 of the Electoral Act prescribes a fine of N5,000,000 for a first offence, N7,000,000 for any subsequent offence and N500,000 for every day the offence continues.

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Any individual or group who aids or abets a party in violating this provision faces a fine of N5,000,000 or imprisonment for five years or both. Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act further criminalise political thuggery and the direct or indirect use or threat of force during campaigns.

Convicted individuals or candidates face up to 12 months' imprisonment or a N1,000,000 fine, while offending political parties face fines of up to N2,000,000 in the first instance and N1,000,000 for subsequent violations. Ajayi lamented that the provisions of the laws are quite clear, but impunity persists because sponsors of violence are rarely brought to book.

Call for Peaceful 2027 Elections

He called on those concerned to heed President Tinubu's warning that the 2027 elections must be a democratic contest defined by ideas, peaceful participation and respect for the rights of every Nigerian. Afenifere urged all stakeholders to ensure that political activities are conducted in a peaceful and violence-free manner, adding that all political parties and candidates should enjoy equal protection and the freedom to campaign anywhere in the country without harassment or fear for their safety.

The organisation urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigeria Police Force and the judiciary to move beyond mere condemnations and ensure the swift arrest, prosecution and disqualification, where necessary, of all perpetrators and financiers of electoral violence ahead of the 2027 polls and afterwards.