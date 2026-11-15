Lookman Ruled Out of Nigeria vs Tanzania Second Leg with Knee Ligament Sprain

Ademola Lookman will miss Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Tanzania on Tuesday after a scan confirmed a knee ligament sprain, Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe said.

Ademola Lookman will not be available for selection as the Super Eagles take on Tanzania in the second leg of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations matchday four fixture in Zanzibar on Tuesday afternoon.

The Atletico Madrid forward featured for about half an hour in the first leg and provided an assist for Alhassan Yusuf's opener in the second minute of play. However, Lookman came off injured before the end of the first half. In a latest development, the Super Eagles media officer, Promise Efoghe, told reporters that the 29-year-old forward has suffered a sprain in his knee ligament and has been ruled out of the second leg against the Taifa Stars.

Also read Ademola Lookman Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifier with Knee Injury

Scan Reveals Ademola Lookman Knee Ligament Injury

A scan on Saturday revealed the extent of the injury, a day after the Atletico Madrid forward was forced off during Nigeria's 3-1 victory over the Taifa Stars in Uyo. Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

"Scan has revealed Ademola Lookman suffered a sprain in his knee ligament during yesterday's match. This rules him out of Nigeria's next AFCON qualifier versus Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday," Efoghe said. Lookman provided the assist for Alhassan Yusuf's second-minute opener before leaving the pitch late in the first half. Moses Simon replaced him.

Advertisement

Ademola Lookman's absence means Eric Chelle has to start Friday's hero, Tolu Arokodare, or Taiwo Awoniyi alongside Akor Adams upfront as the Super Eagles look to complete the double over Tanzania. The first leg took place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday evening, reviving the dream to reach next year's Africa Cup of Nations. The Ajax Amsterdam strike came off the bench in the second half and scored twice within eight minutes.

Tolu Arokodare Scores Twice In Second Half Victory

The 25-year-old scored the first with a beautiful flick in the 52nd minute from Ndidi's square pass. Arokodare added the third with a calm and composed finish on the hour mark as he beautifully controlled Moses Usor's pass in the box before burying a low drive between the goalkeeper's legs. Nigeria eventually secured all three points through substitute Tolu Arokodare, who scored twice in the second half after Tanzania had equalised through Alphonce Msanga.

The victory gives the Super Eagles hope as they continue their chase for the sole ticket in Group L. Tanzania will take on the Super Eagles at the Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, on Tuesday afternoon, with kick-off set for 2 p.m. Nigerian time.