SDP presidential candidate Prince Adewole Adebayo has urged Nigerians to vote out the ruling APC in 2027 rather than rely on protests, while unveiling plans for N200 per litre petrol, free education and healthcare, and endorsing Mohammed Abubakar Adamu for Nasarawa governor.

SDP presidential candidate Prince Adewole Adebayo has urged Nigerians to use their votes to remove the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general election, saying complaints, criticism and protests alone cannot change a bad government.

Adebayo Urges Voting Over Protests

Adebayo spoke at an SDP town hall meeting with party leaders, candidates and supporters in Nasarawa State, where he criticised the APC over the country's economic and security challenges. A bad government does not go by you abusing it. A bad government does not go by you shouting. A government goes by you voting it out.

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The government does not care whether you abuse it, but it cares whether you vote. So, you must vote, he said. He said the 2027 election would determine whether Nigeria belonged to its citizens or a privileged political and economic group. What is at stake in 2027 is whether Nigeria belongs to the people or whether Nigeria belongs to the cabal.

You must say with your mouth and tell your neighbours that Nigeria belongs to the Nigerian people, he said. Presenting the SDP as an alternative to the APC, Adebayo outlined plans to tackle poverty, unemployment, insecurity, rising food prices and poor access to essential services. He promised to reduce petrol prices to N200 per litre without subsidy, arguing that tackling corruption and inefficiency in the petroleum sector would make the price possible.

Plans For Petrol And Food Security

We will give you petrol for N200 per litre without subsidy. We will sell it for N200, and NNPC will still make a profit because we will stop funding corruption, he said. On food security, Adebayo said Nasarawa and neighbouring states had the agricultural potential to feed Nigeria and supply other African countries. He identified Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory as areas with the capacity to transform food production.

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Nasarawa alone can feed Nigeria. Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory have the capacity to feed the whole of Africa, he said. He promised policies that would make food affordable and improve access to necessities. On education, the SDP candidate pledged free and compulsory quality education, particularly for children currently excluded from the formal school system.

He said his proposed programme would address the out-of-school children crisis, including children in the Almajiri system, by combining religious instruction with conventional education. You will not see Almajiri children roaming the streets. They will be in the madrasa, and they will be in school, he said. For healthcare, Adebayo promised to establish a Federal Medical Centre in every federal constituency and introduce compulsory medical check-ups four times a year.

Promises On Health And Employment

He also pledged free medical consultations and medication for Nigerians. Consultation will be free, medication will be free for everyone in Nasarawa and Nigeria, he said. On natural resources, he promised to protect and develop Nasarawa's mineral deposits, including gold, coal, lithium and copper, for the benefit of host communities and the wider economy. He also pledged job opportunities for Nigerians, including persons living with disabilities.

There will be employment for everyone willing to work. Even people with disabilities, those who cannot see, hear, speak or walk, will have employment opportunities, he said. Adebayo endorsed the SDP governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, describing his experience in policing and public service as an advantage in tackling insecurity and improving governance. I congratulate Nasarawa State.

You have made the right choice in IGP Abubakar Mohammed Adamu. In the battle against insecurity, corruption and criminality, the policeman is in the SDP, while the suspects are on the other side, he said. The SDP candidate urged voters to assess political candidates based on their records, character and policy proposals rather than party affiliations.

Taking a swipe at the APC, he said the ruling party should be judged by its performance, adding that apologies and campaign promises could not replace tangible achievements. If you are a good government, your work will speak for you. Apologising to Nigerians is not a manifesto, he said. He also accused the APC of trying to associate itself with the SDP in Nasarawa, warning voters against what he described as attempts to exploit the party's name for political advantage.

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Criticism Of APC Tactics

SDP in Nasarawa State is a friend of the people of Nasarawa, not a friend of APC. Do not allow them to use our name to campaign to you. We do not support them, he said. Adebayo appealed to the outgoing governor to allow opposition parties to operate freely, alleging that some SDP members and supporters had been arrested, harassed and detained.

He condemned the alleged use of state power against political opponents, saying democracy required tolerance and respect for political competition. Democracy is about competition. It is not about the abuse of state power to put opponents in detention in the hope that you can arrest the whole of the voters. It is not possible, he said.

Earlier, SDP National Chairman Professor Sadiq Gombe thanked the people of Nasarawa for their support and hospitality. He described the town hall meeting as an opportunity to strengthen the party's relationship with residents and discuss the future of the state and country. Gombe urged voters to support Adebayo, Adamu and other SDP candidates contesting National Assembly and State Assembly seats.

He assured supporters that the party would not take their confidence for granted and would remain committed to responsible leadership and public service. We will not take your confidence for granted or abandon the responsibility you have entrusted to us, Gombe said. He also urged party members and supporters to remain united, peaceful and committed to the democratic process as preparations for the 2027 elections gathered momentum.

In his remarks, Adamu said the meeting allowed him to interact with residents, understand their expectations and receive suggestions on improving governance. The former police chief identified security, justice, accountability and citizens' welfare as priorities, drawing on his experience in the Nigeria Police Force. He encouraged participants to express their concerns and offer suggestions, stressing that the future of Nasarawa State should be shaped through consultation and collective responsibility.

Adamu thanked residents for their presence and support, assuring them that the confidence they had placed in the SDP would be treated with seriousness.