Keyamo: ADC Will Be on 2027 Ballot, But Atiku May Be Excluded

Minister Festus Keyamo says the African Democratic Congress will participate in the 2027 elections, but candidates from the David Mark-led faction, including Atiku Abubakar, may be excluded depending on the Supreme Court's final judgment.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will participate in the 2027 general elections, but warned that candidates produced by the David Mark-led faction, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, may not appear on the ballot if the Supreme Court upholds the judgment nullifying their emergence.

Keyamo made the clarification in a post on his verified X handle on Sunday, accusing those suggesting that the court ruling had effectively shut the ADC out of the elections of spreading misinformation. He said the judgment affected the leadership structure under which Atiku and other candidates emerged, rather than the party's existence or its eligibility to participate in the elections.

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"For the education of the public, those raising false alarms that the court judgment on ADC means the Party will not be on the ballot are spreading MISINFORMATION. The ADC WILL BE ON THE BALLOT. It is the David Mark faction of candidates, including ATIKU ABUBAKAR, that MAY NOT be on the ballot (depending on the final judgment of the Supreme Court)," he wrote.

The minister also questioned the protests following the ruling, arguing that candidates who emerged through the party's original leadership structure should not be treated as less entitled to contest elections than those produced under the Mark-led faction.

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"Therefore, the question we must ask those raising hell is that, are those Nigerians who successfully won their Primaries under the faction of the original owners of the ADC lesser humans or lesser Nigerians than David Mark and Atiku Abubakar? " he asked.

Federal High Court Nullifies ADC Leadership

Keyamo's comments came days after the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, nullified the emergence of the Mark-led national leadership and invalidated decisions taken under its authority, including the process that produced Atiku as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 election. The judgment followed a prolonged leadership dispute over who was constitutionally entitled to control the ADC after the resignation of its former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu.

The crisis stemmed from a political realignment among opposition figures seeking a common platform ahead of the 2027 elections. The ADC became the vehicle for the coalition, with prominent politicians, including Mark, former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola and Atiku, aligning with the party. On July 29, 2025, the party's 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting produced a new leadership structure headed by Mark as national chairman, with Aregbesola emerging as national secretary.

However, Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former deputy national chairman of the party, challenged the transition, arguing that he was constitutionally entitled to assume leadership after Nwosu's resignation. Gombe maintained that the process through which Mark and other members of the new leadership emerged violated the ADC constitution and provisions of the Electoral Act. He also challenged the legality of the 99th NEC meeting, arguing that the required democratic process had not been followed.

Legal Dispute Over ADC Party Control

The Mark-led faction, in turn, disputed Gombe's claim to the leadership, arguing that he was no longer deputy national chairman when Nwosu resigned and therefore had no constitutional basis to take over the party. Gombe subsequently instituted a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 2, 2025, seeking to invalidate the Mark-led leadership's decisions and actions.

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He also asked the court to restrain Mark, Aregbesola and other members of the interim National Working Committee from parading themselves as legitimate officers of the party. The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, also challenged INEC's recognition of the new leadership and sought recognition of Gombe as the party's legitimate officer entitled to oversee its affairs. The legal battle passed through several stages, including proceedings at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

The apex court eventually directed that the substantive dispute be returned to the Federal High Court for determination, paving the way for Justice Lifu to hear the matter. On November 5, 2026, Justice Lifu ruled in Gombe's favour, holding that the emergence of the Mark-led leadership did not comply with the party's constitution and relevant provisions of the Electoral Act. The court consequently nullified the leadership structure and actions taken under it, including the faction's primaries.

Ruling Impacts Atiku Presidential Candidacy

The ruling therefore affected Atiku's nomination as the ADC's presidential candidate, as well as other candidates who emerged through the same structure. The judgment has triggered fresh legal and political battles, with the Mark-led faction rejecting the ruling and moving to challenge it.

Mark's legal team, S. E. Aruwa, SAN & Co., had earlier filed an appeal against the judgment, while Aregbesola, through his lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff (SAN), also approached the Court of Appeal, arguing that Justice Lifu lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit. Aregbesola contended that the trial court wrongly assumed jurisdiction to determine competing claims to the party leadership and failed to consider whether the ADC constitution permitted an interim appointment to fill a vacancy pending the next convention or congress.

Appeals and INEC Await Court Outcomes

The ADC and its affected leaders have also sought to prevent the enforcement of the judgment pending the determination of their appeals. Meanwhile, INEC has said it would not take a position on the leadership dispute until it obtains and studies the certified true copy of the judgment. The outcome of the pending appeals is expected to determine which leadership structure the commission will recognise and, consequently, the validity of candidates nominated under the competing factions.

Keyamo's intervention has added a fresh dimension to the debate by distinguishing between the party's participation and the fate of candidates from the disputed faction.