Olumide Oworu declares 2027 House of Representatives bid under APM

Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu has announced his candidacy for the Surulere I Federal Constituency seat in 2027 under the Allied Peoples Movement, after being excluded from the ballot in his 2023 Lagos State House of Assembly run.

Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu has declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections. He will run for the Surulere I Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement.

The actor made the announcement in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, unveiling his campaign poster under the APM banner. He said his previous experience had strengthened his resolve to participate in governance. In 2023, Oworu sought to represent Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly under the Labour Party. He was expected to challenge the incumbent lawmaker, Desmond Elliot.

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Oworu Failed To Secure Labour Party Nomination

However, a report by Vanguard at the time said Oworu's name was absent from the ballot. Adebayo Bode was listed as the Labour Party candidate on the official declaration of result sheet. The report said the candidates had been involved in legal disputes that remained unresolved until the build-up to the election. Reflecting on that first attempt, Oworu said he and his supporters dared to believe things could be different.

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In 2023, we dared to believe that things could be different, he wrote. We stepped out, we organised, and we proved that the youth of Surulere Constituency 1 are ready for governance driven by conscience. Despite the administrative hurdles that left our names off the final ballot, your resilience showed me that our vision was never a passing phase, he said. Instead, it was the beginning of something much more significant.

Announcing his return to the race, he said, That is why I am incredibly proud to declare my candidacy for the House of Representatives (Surulere 1 Federal Constituency) in the 2027 elections under the banner of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). He also stressed the importance of active participation. We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines while our future is decided by a political class that won't have to live with the consequences of today's choices, he wrote.

Actor Returns To Politics With Makinde Party

Oworu is now seeking election to the House of Representatives in 2027 under the APM. The party is the platform of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who has also declared his presidential ambition.