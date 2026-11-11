National Peace Committee Logs 109 Accord Breaches Across 26 States

The National Peace Committee logged 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord, with political violence and misinformation leading the count.

The National Peace Committee has documented 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as Nigeria moves toward the 2027 general elections. The findings raise alarm over rising political violence, intimidation and misinformation recorded between August 19 and October 27. The committee is chaired by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former Head of State.

The report covers the first 10 weeks of political activity ahead of the polls. Kaduna State recorded the highest count with nine incidents, while Edo, Enugu and the FCT each logged seven. The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027, with governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections set for February 6, 2027.

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Political Violence and Misinformation Lead the Breach Count

Political violence and thuggery produced the largest share of cases, with 33 incidents making up 30.3 percent of the total. Misinformation and disinformation came next with 29 cases, equal to 26.6 percent of the breaches recorded.

Attacks on political events and campaign assets added 19 incidents, or 17.4 percent, while intimidation and threats numbered 15 cases. Taken collectively, these top four groups make up 96 breaches out of the 109 total, or 88 percent of everything documented during the monitoring period.

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Other violations were far fewer. Seven cases involved restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, four involved inflammatory statements, one was an internal party dispute and one involved an attempt to induce voters. The committee also noted that the 109 breaches averaged roughly 11 incidents each week.

Physical Attacks and Armed Disruptions in Key States

The report also found that 57 incidents, or 52 percent of all breaches, did not include any bodily assault, showing that intimidation and information tactics were used alongside violence rather than only physical force.

In Enugu State, the committee recorded repeated armed disruptions of meetings and gatherings held by the Nigeria Democratic Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party between September and October. Some of these incidents reportedly involved armed individuals who targeted party premises as well as political activities.

In Calabar South, Cross River State, gunmen reportedly broke up a Peoples Democratic Party consultation meeting on October 2. Separately, the convoy of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, was reportedly obstructed near Makurdi in Benue State.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, violence during a political procession between October 14 and 17 resulted in one death. An All Progressives Congress ward member was also reportedly killed days after that incident, according to the committee's account.

Intimidation Claims and Stakeholder Reactions

The National Peace Committee expressed concern about threats allegedly made by political office holders and party officials against people who refused to back their interests. It documented 15 intimidation and threat cases across Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi and the FCT.

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One case involved an alleged threat by an All Progressives Congress state chairman to open AK-47 fire on individuals obstructing an electoral target. The chairman of Ibi Local Government Area in Taraba State was reportedly warned civil servants against voting for anyone other than his preferred candidate, while a party official in Yobe State reportedly advised women to leave their husbands if they supported a rival party.

The committee cautioned that using religion, family ties and public office to sway voting decisions could undermine citizens' freedom to take part in the democratic process. The report also cited the arrest and subsequent charging of individuals in Borno State over shirts bearing political messages.

What the Findings Mean for the 2027 Campaign

The committee warned that political intimidation, false information, inflammatory statements and limits on lawful gatherings could weaken public confidence in the electoral process. It said such developments could stop voters from freely expressing their preferences before polling day.

The report names Kaduna, Edo, Enugu, Cross River, Kogi, Borno, Oyo, Taraba and Ebonyi as states requiring closer attention. Reported incidents also spanned social media platforms, rallies, party offices, campaign materials, public speeches and encounters with security agencies.

The monitoring period falls within a campaign season that has already seen repeated incidents across several regions, ahead of the polls scheduled for January 16, 2027 and February 6, 2027. The findings place the National Peace Committee's warnings on the record as the electoral calendar moves forward.