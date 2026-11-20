Unilever Nigeria held its 7th annual Transport Safety Week in Agbara, Ogun State, rewarding logistics partners and drivers for road safety and operational excellence, with Oritsetimeyin Logistics Limited winning Gold as overall best transporter.

Unilever Nigeria, a leading manufacturing and consumer goods company, has recognised and rewarded its transporters and drivers for their commitment to road safety and operational excellence at its seventh annual Transport Safety Week held in Agbara, Ogun State.

The event brought together the company's logistics partners, transporters and drivers to reinforce safety standards, celebrate outstanding performance and promote continuous improvement in the transportation and distribution of its products across the country. Five drivers from its logistics partners, Silverbase and Haul247, were recognised for their long partnership with the company.

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Drivers Honoured for Long Service

The recipients include Jimoh Jelili of Silverbase, who was recognised for 34 years of service; Amuzat Ayegbajeje of Silverbase and Akingboye Ademola of Haul247, each with 24 years of service; Isiaka Ajao of Silverbase, with 21 years; and Akinloye Waheed of Silverbase, with 20 years of service. In the transporter category, Stevic International Resources was awarded Best Transporter operating from the East DC, while S&Y Manager was awarded the Best Transporter operating from the North DC.

Oritsetimeyin Logistics Limited received Gold for the overall best performing Transporter. Tom De Logistics and Ventures received Silver, and African Trucker Limited got Bronze. Beyond the awards, Unilever presented gifts to drivers and other participants. The overall best driver received a deep freezer, while other recognised drivers received 42-inch television sets.

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Folarin Ismaila of Oritsetimeyin Logistics Limited was named the Overall Best Driver for 2026 and received the deep freezer. Speaking at the event, Logistics Manager, Unilever Nigeria, Ayokunle Ajijola, said the awards were designed to recognise transporters and drivers who had demonstrated effective coordination of their operations and maintained high safety standards throughout 2026.

Unilever Promotes Transport Safety

He explained that the initiative was also intended to promote healthy competition among logistics partners and to reinforce the importance of prioritising safety in every aspect of their operations. Ajijola said, The awards recognise transporters and drivers who have demonstrated a strong commitment to safe and responsible operations throughout 2026. Beyond recognition, the goal is to reinforce a culture where safety is never compromised and everyone is continuously raising the bar.

As Unilever grows, we want our transport partners and drivers to grow with us, strengthening safety standards every step of the way. In his response, Folarin Ismaila, the Overall Best Driver for 2026 at Oritsetimeyin Logistics Limited, expressed gratitude to Unilever for the recognition. He noted that his previous driving experience had helped him maintain safety standards since joining the company.

The Transport Safety Week event also featured the presence of key officials, including Jane Muchunu, Head of Safety, Unilever East & West Africa, and Moraa Osoro, Head of Customer Operations, Unilever East & West Africa. Also present were Rashidat Agbaje, Transport Manager at Oritsetimeyin Logistics Limited, and Ayokunle Ajijola, Logistics Manager at Unilever Nigeria Plc.

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Company Background and Operations

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Personal Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Unilever Nigeria is a locally listed business that has been operating for over 100 years, selling brands such as Closeup, Pepsodent, Vaseline, Rexona, Knorr, Royco, and Pears.